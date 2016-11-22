Tuesday, November 22, 2016

FATAL WRECK NEAR ALVORD – A woman was killed in a wrong-way wreck on U.S. 81/287 south of Alvord Monday. State trooper Ed Atkins said a woman in an SUV was reported driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway, just north of County Road 1280. She dodged one vehicle before striking the battery bolts and then the axle of a tractor-trailer driven by Dhia Sabie Khamis, 61, at around 7:15 p.m. Her vehicle came to rest in the median, while Khamis’ tractor-trailer came to rest off the right side of the road about a quarter mile down the highway. Khamis was uninjured. The woman was dead upon the arrival of troopers and medics. Her name has not been released pending notification of family. Atkins said investigators aren’t sure at this time what caused the deceased to drive on the wrong side of the highway. They received conflicting reports from witnesses as to whether her headlights were on or off at the time of the wreck. Texas Department of Public Safety, Alvord Volunteer Fire Department and Wise County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

WASTE COLLECTION INCREASE – The Decatur City Council yesterday approved a request by Progressive Waste Solutions for a 1.3 percent rate increase based on the consumer price index. Residential curbside trash pickup will increase from $12.95 per month to $13.12. Recycling will increase from $3.96 to $4.01, meaning customers’ total bill will increase from $16.91 per month to $17.13 per month. The rate goes into effect Jan. 1, 2017.

HOLIDAY HOOPS – Many Wise County basketball teams will be in action today. The Decatur girls play host to Mineral Wells at 12:30 p.m. with the Decatur boys following with a game against Richland. The Bridgeport Bulls head to Aubrey for a 3:30 p.m. tip. The Bridgeport Sissies welcome in Windthorst at 6:30 p.m. The Alvord boys open the year with the Wichita Falls HEAT. The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets square off with Ponder at 6:30 p.m. The Slidell girls travel to Valley View. The Northwest girls head to L.D. Bell at 6:30 p.m. The Northwest boys are at Colleyville Heritage. The Paradise girls face Iowa Park at home at 4:30 p.m. with the boys playing Wichita Falls afterwards. In yesterday’s action, the Decatur girls fell to Glen Rose 47-38. Godley beat the Boyd boys 71-47. The Paradise boys slipped against DeLeon.

TRASH COLLECTION SCHEDULE – Due to this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, trash collection will be delayed a day in Decatur later this week. Normal Thursday pickup will take place on Friday, and normal Friday pickup will take place Saturday. Recycling will be picked up on its normal day Wednesday.

COLLECTING TOYS – Wireless Zone, 1100 U.S. 380 Business, in Decatur is accepting toy donations for the 2016 Toys for Tots drive in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps.

JOIN THE PARADE – Parade applications for the Lights On Halsell Christmas Parade are now available. The parade is 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. The parade theme this year is “The Polar Express.” Parade entry applications are available at Bridgeport City Hall or to register, call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 29.

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is accepting applications for the Santa Cops program through Monday, Nov. 28. They can be picked up at the police department or found online at decaturtx.org. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police department through Thursday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

EARLY EDITION – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the midweek issue of the Wise County Messenger will arrive on newsstands later this afternoon.

FUNERALS – Service for Jana Barksdale, 55, formerly of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Judy Ross, 71, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Robert “Bob” Ferrier, 79, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at the Bible Baptist Church of Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Robert Funcannon, 66, of Cottondale is pending at Jones-Bridgeport.