Tuesday, November 15, 2016

PLAT FEES TO GO UP – Wise County commissioners decided Monday to raise the plat fee from $25 per lot to $500 per lot as recommended by the Subdivision Rules Committee. The additional charge will help offset what the county pays engineering firm Kimley Horn to review plats. A public hearing will be held before the change is official. County Judge J.D. Clark also suggested, to save money, that more platting questions be handled by county engineer Chad Davis instead of Kimley Horn engineers. Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns was adamantly against the change, saying most eventually needed outside review anyway. He also said having Kimley Horn answer platting questions “takes the politics out of it.” Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

NORTHWEST ACCEPTS BID FOR SCHOOL – Northwest ISD trustees approved a bid of $46.678 million from Pogue Construction to build the sixth through eighth-grade campus at Willow Springs and Eagle Boulevard that is expected to open in the fall of 2018. The school was part of the $224.5 million bond package approved by voters in 2012. Pogue built the neighboring V.R. Eaton High School that opened in the fall of 2015. The name of the new middle school is expected to have a relation to the Eaton family. The recommended name for the school was Leo Adams Middle School, named for the former Justin mayor and one of the district’s founding trustees. He was also the father of Jeanine Eaton, the daughter-in-law of V.R. Eaton. Trustees will formally vote on the name Dec. 12.

BASKETBALL GAMES – The Bridgeport Bulls will tip off the basketball season at home at 8 tonight against Springtown. The Bulls’ game follows the Sissies’ game with Springtown. In other boys action, Slidell plays host to Callisburg. Chico welcomes in Olney. In girls hoops, Boyd travels to Valley View. Paradise heads to Peaster. Northwest takes on Southwest at home. Slidell plays Era at home.

PEP RALLY – A community pep rally for the Decatur Eagles football team will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street in downtown Decatur. The Eagles will play Levelland for the area championship at 7 p.m. Friday at McMurray University in Abilene.

NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE IN DECATUR – Tickets are now on sale for “The Nutcracker,” featuring the dancers of Wise Ballet and Music Academy, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com/WisePag or call toll-free, 1-855-222-2TIX. The performances are put on by the Wise Performing Arts Guild.

MOVIE RELEASE PARTY AT LIBRARY – To celebrate the upcoming movie release of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the Decatur Public Library will hold a party 4 p.m. Thursday. Teens are invited to the library to enjoy many aspects of the wizarding world, with activities, crafts, and prizes. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

REALTOR LUNCHEON – Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors will have lunch 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Decatur Civic Center. Speakers are Dana and Gary Larue with Credit Cops. Cost is $20. To RSVP, go to gdwcar.com or call 940-387-8212.

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care Center in Decatur needs gifts for bingo prizes like jewelry or nick knacks. Call Kathy at 940-626-2817.

BELL RINGERS NEEDED – The Salvation Army Bell Ringing season will be from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 at Wal-Mart in Decatur. This year Salvation Army has joined the service units of Bridgeport and Decatur. Linda Kennedy of Bridgeport will schedule even days and Tana Fedric will schedule odd days. Contact Linda at 940-683-6616 or 940-389-1539 or Tana at 940-389-5859.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock, and Mineral Society meets 6:30 tonight to hold their annual Thanksgiving meal and meeting at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Election of 2016-2017 officers will be held. Members will bring a covered dish to go with a smoked turkey. Members are asked to bring canned goods to be donated to WARM. Visitors are welcome. Call 940-735-0361.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Richard Dale Bridges, 73, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Wesley Greer, 75, of Decatur is 1 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Helen Marie Nigh-Spanglo is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Sweetwater Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Guy York, 63, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Robert Michael “Mike” Mayo, 66, of Chico is 1 p.m. Thursday at Ryan, Okla., Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.