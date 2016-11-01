Tuesday, November 1, 2016

WARMER THAN NORMAL OCTOBER – October ended up being one of the warmest on record. The average high temperature was 82.5 degrees last month, according to weather watcher Doyle Green. Temperatures ranged from a high of 92 on October 5 to a low of 44 on Oct. 22. Rainfall was below normal for the month with 2.68 inches of rain recorded. The average is 4.51 inches for the month.

EXTRA TIME TO VOTE – Early voting hours for the Nov. 8 general election are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today at four Wise County early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd. Another 1,064 people voted early yesterday, bringing the total to 10,914 so far.

CHICO WINS BI-DISTRICT – The Chico Lady Dragons won a Class 2A Region II bi-district crown Monday, beating Collinsville in four games 25-15, 10-25, 25-11, 25-22. Chico will play Frost or Trenton in the area round.

PLAYOFF VOLLEYBALL – The Alvord, Boyd, Decatur and Northwest volleyball teams start the postseason today. Alvord takes on Valley View at 7 p.m. at UNT. Boyd meets Tolar at 7 p.m. at Aledo. Decatur faces Wilmer-Hutchins at 6 p.m. at Denton Ryan. Northwest will play Wichita Falls Rider at NCTC in Gainesville.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 tonight in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

COLLEGE NIGHT – Weatherford College Wise County’s 15th Annual College Night is 5-7 p.m. today. More than 40 different colleges and universities, along with representatives from different WC academic programs, will be present to answer questions and provide information. There will also be a financial aid information session for parents of seniors, beginning at 6 p.m. in the lecture hall. Call 940-627-2690 or email wisecounty@wc.edu.

YOUTH SPORTS REGISTRATION – Bridgeport Youth Sports Association is accepting registrations for basketball online through Friday. Cost is $70 for boys and girls in K-6th grade. Visit byasports.leagueapps.com/leagues/basketball.

PARENT NIGHT – Bridgeport High School counselors will host a Junior Senior Parent Night 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bridgeport High School library. The counselors will be discussing college applications, scholarships, financial aid and other important information concerning post-secondary education.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Litha S. Moss, 81, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Plainview Cemetery in Krum. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for David Earl Crownover, 72, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.