Tuesday, December 6, 2016

MAN KILLED IN WRECK AT HARMON PARK – A Decatur man died Monday evening in a crash after his truck flipped multiple times and came to rest in the infield of a baseball field at Harmon Park in Decatur. John Joseph Callan, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Jan Morrow. Callan was westbound on Business 380 when he failed to make the curve at the park shortly before 9 p.m. Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said Callan’s truck went over the curb and hit a tree before going airborne. The vehicle then hit the street before going airborne a second time and hitting the batting cages and then going through the fence of the baseball field. Callan was the father Johnny Callan, the Jacksboro student killed in an accident in Palo Pinto County last month.

BLAZE DESTROYS ALVORD HOME – A two-story home in the 700 block of West State Street in Alvord was destroyed by a fire just after 3 Monday afternoon. Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Whittle said he responded after noticing smoke coming from the home, which is located about two blocks southwest of Alvord Elementary School. No occupants were home at the time of the blaze. Alvord, Chico and Decatur fire departments and Wise County EMS responded to the scene. The home has been owned by Chad and Tiffany Davis since 2006. The family has three children, all under the age of 12. Bystanders pulled the family’s two dogs to safety. The home is insured, and Red Cross is assisting the family.

WRECK SERIOUSLY INJURES 1 – One man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 81/287 north of Alvord Monday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Robert Carson said a white Toyota pickup was southbound on U.S. 81/287 just before 2:45 p.m. when a box truck driven by Geraldo Palacios, 26, of Irving crossed in front of it at the County Road 1591 intersection. The pickup struck the truck broadside at its rear wheels, suffering major damage and leaving the driver trapped. The driver’s name hasn’t been released. He was taken via ground ambulance an area hospital. Wise County EMS, Alvord Fire Department and DPS Troopers responded to the scene.

TOWN HALL MEETING – The City of Lake Bridgeport will hold a town hall meeting 6:30 tonight at city hall.

COMMISSIONERS MOBILE MEETING – Wise County commissioners will meet at 7 tonight at Runaway Bay City Hall, 101 Runaway Bay Drive. Veterans service officer Laura Spain will speak on veterans programs and services, and Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy will talk about ongoing work in Precinct 4. County Judge J.D. Clark will also speak. The meeting will start with community forum. It’s open to the public.

ALVORD, PARADISE TO MEET ON COURT – The Alvord Lady Bulldogs will head to Paradise at 6:15 tonight for a showdown on the basketball court. Other area games: Girls – Boyd at Era; Bridgeport at Iowa Park; Chico at Bellevue; Bryson at Slidell; Decatur at Graham; Northwest at Fossil Ridge. Boys – Alvord at Boyd; Bridgeport at Iowa Park; Chico at Bellevue; Decatur at Peaster; Paradise at Millsap; Bryson at Slidell.

HOLIDAY CONCERT – The Boyd Band Booster Club will hold a free holiday concert and silent auction benefiting Boyd ISD music programs 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the cafetorium.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Bridgeport Lions Club, located across from the city pool, will hold a blood drive 1:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Contact Lion Pat Ross, 940-210-5856.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 tonight in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

RETIRED TEACHER MEETING – The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel will meet 11:30 a.m. today at the Decatur Civic Center. The program will be presented by musician Larry Clark of Denton. Cost of the luncheon is $11 and can be paid for by cash or check. Former educators and administrators invited. For a reservation call 940-575-2341.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT – Ann Ayers will teach kids how to sculpt an ornament today at Chico Public Library. Only 20 spots are available, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Billy Ross Slimp, 69, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sunday at Cottondale Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for David Deaton, 63, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Amos Goines, 77; Richard Tanner, 72; and Henry E. Jenkins, 94, all of Bridgeport; and Robert W. Magness, 91, formerly of Chico are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for John J. Callan, 43, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.