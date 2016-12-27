Tuesday, December 27, 2016

HOLIDAY HOOPS – Three Wise County girls basketball teams return to action today at the Pilot Point Tournament. The Bridgeport Sissies take on Gunter at 8:30 a.m. and Caddo Mills at 2:30 p.m. Alvord faces Caddo Mills at 10 a.m. and Gunter at 4 p.m. The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets meet Pilot Point at 11:30 a.m. and Burleson at 5:30 p.m.

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER – There will be an enchilada dinner fundraiser for the Zackery S. Loney Memorial Scholarship 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Paradise High School cafeteria. A plate includes homemade enchiladas, rice, beans, chips and salsa and a drink. Cost is $10. There will also be a dessert table and raffle.

OFFICE CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY – Wise Hope Crisis Center will be closed through Jan. 2 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The 24 hour emergency shelter and the 24 hour hotline will still be available at 940-626-4855.

STOCK SHOW – Tickets for Decatur Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo are now available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce office. Decatur Night is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $28 each. Call the chamber office, 940-627-3107.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

FUNERAL for Johnnie Marie Waggoner Sauder, 88, of Wichita Falls is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Good Shepard in Wichita Falls with burial at 3 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-7 tonight at Lunn’s Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

VISITATION for Loretta Jean West, 78, of Decatur is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Waymon David Williams, 72, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at The River Church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Angel Carrillo, 74, of Keller is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICES for Alton Walter Johnson, 75, of Richardson and Thurman Lee Holt, 75, of Georgetown, formerly of Bridgeport, are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Patsy Jean Day, 73, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Wizard Wells Baptist Church in Wizard Wells. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.