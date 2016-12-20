Tuesday, December 20, 2016

HOUSE FIRE – A home in the 300 block of Long Branch Drive southeast of Decatur was heavily damaged by fire overnight. The fire was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday, and East Wise, Decatur and Rhome Fire Departments responded. The first department on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof of the single-story brick home. Fire departments remained on the scene for several hours. Two people were displaced, and a Red Cross representative was contacted to assist them. The Wise County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

VA CLINIC NOW IN DECATUR – The former Bridgeport Community Based Outpatient Clinic, a Veterans Affairs primary care clinic, has moved to Decatur. The clinic is now located at 1713 S. Farm Road 51. The new number to schedule appointments is 940-627-7001. Veterans new to the VA North Texas Health Care System must call 1-800-924-8387 to enroll before scheduling an appointment.

LADY EAGLES EVEN RECORD – Hannah Dunning scored eight and Abbie Heiens six as Decatur beats Springtown 34-22 to move to 8-8 on year.

BOYD VISITS PARADISE – The Boyd boys and girls basketball teams head to Paradise this afternoon for District 8-3A contests. The girls game tips at 1:15 p.m. with the boys to follow. In 21-A action, Slidell teams play host to Midway. Northwest teams take on Saginaw at home in 6-5A games. In non-district action, the Decatur boys head to Burkburnett.

BASH CANCELED – The New Year’s Eve Bash planned by the Wise County Chamber of Commerce has been canceled.

NORMAL WASTE COLLECTION SCHEDULE – Collection of trash, recycling, brush and bulk for the City of Bridgeport will not be on different schedule due to the Christmas holiday and New Year’s holiday. Collections will be on the regular schedule.

NO MEETING – Freedom Texas will not meet in December due to the Christmas holiday. The group will resume meetings in January at the usual time and location. Details of the next meeting will be announced in January.

FUNERALS – Service for Jimmy Reed, 78, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with interment at Eastside Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Carmen Lanes, 96, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Bob Watson, 73, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Joe Orsak, 72, of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. Wednesday at West Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Maria Gomez, 51, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-7 p.m. Thursday with rosary said at 7 p.m. at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Brian Howton, 73, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Kathy Byrd Jones, 65, of Newark is 2 p.m. today at Christian-Hawkins Chapel with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.