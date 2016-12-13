Tuesday, December 13, 2016

COMMISSIONERS DEBATE PLAT FEES – After a lengthy discussion Monday, county commissioners settled on a preliminary plat fee of $100 per lot, but the decision wasn’t unanimous. Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White, Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns and County Judge J.D. Clark voted for the measure. Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance and Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy voted against it. Lamance wanted the fee to be higher; Kennedy thought it should be lower. Last month commissioners proposed a plat fee of $500 per lot, which Kennedy said Monday was “way too much.” Mark Duncum and Jody Adams with Double Creek Capital were the only two developers to speak during the public hearing held just prior to the regular meeting. “Under the existing total fee schedule, Wise County is more expensive than all but one of the surrounding counties,” Duncum said. “In fact, we are 185 percent to 16,000 percent higher. Our existing fees are 207 percent higher than Southlake, 240 percent higher than Fort Worth and 1,467 percent higher than the city of Decatur.” Read more about the discussion and the chain of command that was put into place to answer developers’ questions in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

ADAMS MIDDLE SCHOOL – Northwest trustees yesterday approved naming the sixth middle school in the district Leo Adams after the former Justin mayor and NISD trustee. It will be located across the street from V.R. Eaton High School and Carl E. Schluter Elementary School in far north Fort Worth/Haslet.

HOOPS TEAMS OPEN DISTRICT – Four Wise County girls basketball teams will open district play tonight. Northwest welcomes in district rival Eaton for the 6-5A opener. Bowie takes on Bowie at home and Paradise travels to Nocona in 8-3A. Slidell starts defense of its 21-A crown at home against Saint Jo. In other girls games, Bridgeport heads to Lindsay. Valley View is at Alvord. Chico goes to Bryson. In boys action, Windthorst heads to Alvord. Boyd is at Collinsville. Bridgeport goes to Saginaw. Chico is at Bryson. Paradise faces Godley at home. Northwest heads to Flower Mound. Slidell is at Valley View.

ABWN ANNIVERSARY – Reservations are due immediately for the Area Business Women’s Network 25th Anniversary Celebration 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. Send email to info@abwn.org.

BENEFIT DINNER FOR FIRE VICTIMS – A spaghetti dinner benefiting the Davis family, whose home was destroyed in a fire last week, is 5:30 p.m. today at Alvord High School in conjunction with the school’s annual Hoopla event. Call Candace Mercer at 940-577-2045 to volunteer or provide food for the meal.

CHICO CHAMBER – The Chico Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon today at the First Baptist Church of Chico. Lunch is $7 per person. County Judge J.D. Clark will be the guest speaker.

SANTA ON THE STREETS – Santa will continue his visit through Decatur by visiting neighborhoods in northeast Decatur (east of North Trinity Street, north and east of Walnut Street) beginning at 5 tonight. Santa will continue visiting parts of Decatur through Thursday.

SCOUT SIGN-UP – Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur is starting a Cub Scout pack and opening membership beyond their congregation. The initial sign-up night is 6 p.m. Thursday at the church. The pack will have a rocket launch for new Scouts and focus on the Scout oath and law which instills leadership, citizenship and respect for the outdoors.

LADIES CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library will hold Ladies Craft Night Friday featuring peanut butter candy balls. Bring your own tray for the candy. Registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

STEAMING POLAR EXPRESS – Children are invited to visit the Decatur Public Library 5:30-8 tonight on National Cocoa Day for a special STEAMing Event and a screening of the animated film “The Polar Express.” Hot cocoa will be served. Seating is limited, and registration is required. Call the library at 940-393-0290 or visit www.decaturpubliclibrary.com.

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD is accepting GT referral forms for kindergarten through 11th grade students until 4 p.m. Thursday.

FUNERALS – Service for Keith David Long, 53, of Sunset is 10 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Alvord with burial at 2 p.m. at Grapevine Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Leroy Ashcraft, 84, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Eakin Cemetery in Ponder. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL gathering for Johnnie B. McGraw, 81, of Runaway Bay is 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at The Club at Runaway Bay. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.