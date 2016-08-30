Tuesday, August 30, 2016

FOOTBALL FIELDS DAMAGED – Practice fields at three local high schools were damaged by someone driving a vehicle over them during the evening hours of Aug. 17 or the early morning hours of Aug. 18. The practice football fields at Alvord, Chico and Paradise sustained “thousands of dollars” worth of damage, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Department. Crime Stoppers of Wise County will pay a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. Call 800-643-TIPS.

DECATUR RETURNS HOME – The Decatur Lady Eagles, ranked 10th in the latest 4A TGCA poll, will play their first home match at 6:30 tonight against Grapevine. In other action, Alvord plays Prairie Valley at home. Boyd goes to Graham. Bridgeport travels to Breckenridge. Chico ventures to Vernon Northside. Paradise heads to Springtown. Northwest goes to Paschal.

DECATUR ISD ADOPTS TAX RATE – The Decatur School Board yesterday adopted a tax rate of $1.34 per $100 of taxable value, a 1-cent increase from last year.

MEET THE SUPERINTENDENT – Northwest ISD will host a reception for community members to meet new Superintendent Ryder Warren 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Administration Building.

WCCA RAFFLE – Today is the last chance to buy a ticket for the Wise County Committee on Aging (provider of Meals on Wheels) cruise raffle (estimated value up to $1,000). The drawing will be held on Wednesday. Purchase tickets for $10 at the office, 300 N. Trinity, Suite A, in Decatur.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING – The Bridgeport Garden Club, serving all of Wise County, will hold its first meeting of the 2016-17 season 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program will be “Dividing Daylillies.” Lunch will be served. Call Deb Lewis at 443-415-4240.

INDIGENT HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Indigent Health Care program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur or by calling 940-627-4203, ext. 228. Eligible persons must meet the standards set forth by the state department of Health Care Services and the requirements in the following categories: residents, household, income and resources. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility.

RAIN CHANCES – This afternoon will bring a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 91.

FUNERALS – Service for Robert Lynn Sanders, 76, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Fellowship Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.

GRAVESIDE service for Rosa Lee Wilson, 82, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at Sycamore Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Margaret Jean Adams, 82, of Decatur is 11:30 a.m. today at Friendship Baptist Church with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 2 Cemetery. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Kenneth “Pops” Peel, 80, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Willow Point Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.