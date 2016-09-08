Thursday, September 8, 2016

HEAD-ON COLLISION – A two-vehicle head-on collision was reported this morning at 7:10 on Texas 114 a quarter-mile east of Farm Road 718. First responders requested two ground ambulances and a helicopter. UPDATED: The two vehicles involved were cars, and both drivers were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, one by ground ambulance and the other by helicopter.

AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES RETURN – Chico Public Library is once again holding after-school activities 4-5 p.m. today. Kids will get a chance to create a fun and colorful fish using paper, glue, glitter and googly eyes. Snacks are also included in the activity, and all activities are free.

CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library is having Ladies Craft Night 6:30 p.m. Friday. This month’s craft will be homemade acorn decorations. Only 20 spots are available, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

HONORING FIRST RESPONDERS – Eagle Drive Baptist Church in Decatur is having a communitywide service 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to honor first responders. Lunch will follow. Call Pastor Chris Thorne, 940-627-6698 or visit eagledrivebaptist.com.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – Devon Energy is hosting a golf tournament to benefit United Way on Friday, Sept. 23, at The Club at Runaway Bay. Registration is at 7 a.m., and the four-man scramble begins with a shotgun start at 8. Register by Sept. 16 by contacting Jackie Yard, 940-394-2202, Jackie.Yard@dvn.com or Crystal Watkins, 940-577-6585, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com. Hole sponsorships are available.

BAGS NOT ALLOWED – Decatur will play Midlothian Heritage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Southwest Showcase at The Star in Frisco. Fans should be aware that any bag larger than a small clutch is not allowed in the stadium. This includes purses, camera bags, backpacks, coolers and seat cushions. The only type of bags that may be brought inside are clear totes, clear 1-gallon storage bags or small, clutch purses.

HAY SHOW – The Wise County Hay Show is 10 a.m.-noon today at the Wise County Fairgrounds with lunch to follow. Dr. Larry Redmon, professor and state Extension forage specialist, will speak on hay production. Admission is free, and lunch has been sponsored. Two general continuing education units will be given for your pesticide applicator license. You must call the Wise County Extension office if you plan to attend the meeting and lunch at 940-627-3341.

RHOME FALL FESTIVAL – Auditions for Voice of Rhome are this Saturday and Sept. 17. Call for a time or show up at 6 p.m. at the Rhome Community Center. The Voice of Rhome contest will be at the Rhome Fall Festival, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

GRAVESIDE service for Virginia Silver, 92, formerly of Bridgeport is 11:15 a.m. today at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Michael Clifton “Wolf” Parrish, 57, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 3 Cemetery. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Freddy Lee Walton, 65, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Earl Stokes, 76, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Saturday at West Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Delbert Eugene Scroggins, 76, of Big Spring, is 2 p.m. Saturday at Coahoma Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring.

MEMORIAL service for Steve Spiel, 83, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Decatur Community Church. Coker-Hawkins is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Paula White, 63, of Decatur is pending at Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home.