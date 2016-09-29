Thursday, September 29, 2016

ROAD REPAIRS SCHEDULED – The Texas Department of Transportation is expected to begin work on Trinity Street in Decatur Monday. TxDOT says the work is routine maintenance repair. Short segments of the road between Hale Street and Main Street will be closed while making the repairs. Work is expected to last about a week.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – The Bridgeport Bulls take on the Benbrook Bobcats at 7 tonight at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.

MOVIE NIGHT – Chico Public Library will show “Monster House” 6:30 p.m. Friday for movie night. One bag of popcorn is included. The movie is rated “PG.”

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services-WIC will be closed Monday, Oct. 3, for out-of-town staff training. The office will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m. Call to schedule an appointment. For breastfeeding help call 972-989-1042.

CRUISIN’ DAYS – The 29th Annual Newark Fire Dept Cruisin’ Days is Oct. 6-8. The event includes a carnival all three days, Bingo Friday night and Saturday, a parade 10 a.m. Saturday, vendor booths, concessions and entertainment all day Saturday, a barbecue dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by a cake auction, fire dept. awards and a dance with DJ Mary Embry.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 tonight in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas, and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited to attend. This month’s speaker is Marvin Tyson, Vietnam veteran and author of “The Fall of the Western Empire.” He will be speaking about the feds’ abuse of the Constitution and the benefits of Texas secession. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or visit freedomtexas.org.

DANCE MINI CAMP – DHS Eagle Dolls will host a dance mini camp Oct. 4-6 at the high school. Forms can be found on the DHS Eagle Dolls webpage and are due today.

HEALTH And SAFETY – Hospice Plus and Home Health of North Central Texas is having the Wise Senior Health and Safety Expo 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There will be more than 30 booths, and S&J Pharmacy will be giving flu shots for no charge with Medicare or $20. Admission is free. There will be entertainment, door prizes and a complimentary lunch. RSVP to Debbie Bounds, dbounds@HospicePlus.net, 817-899-8529. Donations of non-perishable food items for WARM will be accepted.

FUNERALS – Service for Kelly Holmes Moon, 53, of Denton is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Peggy Calvert, 76, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for LaVerne Moreland, 84, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Saturday at Rhome Church of Christ with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Decatur.

NO SERVICE is scheduled at this time for Michael Henning Vogt, 76, of Graham. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

PRIVATE SERVICE for Harry W. Fischer, 80, of Decatur will be held at a later date. Decatur Funeral Home is handling arrangements.