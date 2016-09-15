Thursday, September 15, 2016

SWAP MEET VENDORS ARRIVING – Vendors participating in the Southwest Swap Meet at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur will begin setting up for the meet today. The meet will open to the public at sunrise Friday morning and continue through Sunday afternoon. Admission is free. Parking is $5. Between 750-800 vendors are expected to participate in the annual swap meet, which is expected to draw several thousand visitors. More information was featured in a story in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

RAINFALL REPORT – Parts of Wise County received rain showers yesterday afternoon. Rainfall totals included 0.18 of an inch in Rhome, 0.08 in Decatur and Alvord and 0.04 in Bridgeport. The forecast includes a 20 percent chance of showers this morning increasing to 50 percent after 1 p.m. Today’s high is expected to reach 88.

COLOR FUN RUN – The Alvord Fun Bulldog Run, a color run hosted by the Elementary PTO, is Saturday at the school, 711 W. Stadium Dr. Registration is 9-10 a.m. with the color run at 10:15. The $2 registration fee includes a raffle ticket for a drawing at the end of the event. Water/Gatorade/fruit will be provided. Proceeds benefit the elementary school.

ATV RACES AT OAK HILL – The fourth annual ATV Pro Challenge in memory of Caleb Moore, who died in 2013 as a result of injuries sustained in the Winter X Games XVII, is Friday through Sunday at Oak Hill MX in Alvord. Pro riders Chad Weinen, Joel Hetrick, Thomas Brown, John Natalie, Jeffrey Rastrelli, Josh Upperman and Nick Gennusa will compete, and there will be side-by-side racing, as well as amateur racing, including Round 8 of the 2016 TQRA Championship. A total of 25 pro, amateur, youth and women’s classes are on the schedule. There will also be an ATV freestyle show featuring X Games winner Colton Moore, Caleb’s brother. The Moores were raised in Krum.

GATE NOMINATIONS – Nominations are now being accepted for the Paradise GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program for students new to Paradise ISD in 1st-12th grades. Nomination forms may be picked up at any campus office or downloaded at www.pisd.net. Contact Carla Gentry at cgentry@pisd.net.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting at 6 tonight at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51 in Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. Call Dennis at 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber at 940-626-2457.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society meets 7 tonight at the Decatur Church of Christ on Farm Road 51. Kelvin Meyer will speak on finding ancestors through land records.

CRAFTING BEE – Mount Zion Baptist Church will have a day of crafting at the MZ Bee 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Bring your scrapbook, card-making supplies, crochet, needlework or any other craft materials. Bring lunch, snacks and drinks. Anyone is welcome. There is a $10 fee to benefit the church food pantry. Mount Zion Baptist is located at 615 CR 1280 outside Alvord. Call Jeannie Frye, 940-427-5941 or leave a message at the church, 940-627-5103.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosts the 6th annual live reading of the United States Constitution at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Veterans Park in Decatur. Readers are needed. If you would like to participate, contact Amy Pegues at 940-577-3192, amy@calmleas.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Annie Lavina Coleman, 90, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at West Bridgeport Cemetery.

SERVICE for LG Mantooth, 77, of Decatur is 3 p.m. Sunday at The Memorial Chapel at Restland Funeral home in Dallas. Family visitation is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Restland Funeral Home.

FUNERAL for Loretta M. Keller, 88, of Alvord is 2 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 3. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Merrill Rogers Dawson, 77, of Arlington, formerly of Decatur, is 10 a.m. today at Greenwood Cemetery. Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth is handling arrangements.