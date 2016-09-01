Thursday, September 1, 2016

1 INJURED IN 18-WHEELER CRASH – One man was seriously injured just before 2 a.m. Thursday when his 18-wheeler hit another truck on Farm Road 1810 between Decatur and Chico. Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeremy Pope had not released the names of the drivers involved as of 3:30 a.m., but he said the injured driver was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The second driver was not injured. According to Pope, a truck hauling salt water was traveling west on FM 1810 just west of the Big Sandy bridge when the driver “straightened out the curve,” veering into the eastbound lane. An oncoming rock truck took evasive action. Despite the driver’s effort to avoid impact, the two trucks hit, and the rock truck went into a side spin, jackknifed and overturned its trailer, spilling gravel into the roadway. The rock truck driver was not injured. The driver of the water hauler was flown to JPS. The road remained shut down until 5:30 a.m. More information will be posted as it’s available.

RAIN IN FORECAST – The National Weather Service places rain chances at 50 percent today. Otherwise, it should be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high near 86.

NORTHWEST HEADS TO MCKINNEY – The Northwest Texans will try to get to 2-0 as they hit the road to play the McKinney North Bulldogs tonight in football action.

BOYD, PARADISE HEAD TO NOCONA – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets and Paradise Lady Panthers will play in the Nocona Tournament starting today in volleyball action.

COMMISSIONERS HIT THE ROAD – Wise County commissioners will have a mobile meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Precinct 3 at Newark City Hall. It will include a public hearing on the budget and tax rate, as well as presentations by County Commissioner Harry Lamance and County Judge J.D. Clark. County engineer Chad Davis will speak on the CTERZ road grant.

PARK SPRINGS HOMECOMING – The 62nd Park Springs Homecoming and Reunion is Sunday at Park Springs Victory Baptist Church, 4346 N. Texas 101. A meal will be served after church services, no later than 12:30 pm. The program will begin at 2 and will include the Buckner band and speakers.

CRUISE NIGHTS – Decatur Main Street’s Cruise Nights on the Courthouse Square is 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. Registration for the classic car show is $10 per vehicle. Stores and restaurants will be open late for visitors.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING – The Bridgeport Garden Club, serving all of Wise County, will hold its first meeting of the 2016-17 season 11:30 a.m. today at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program will be “Dividing Daylillies.” Lunch will be served. Call Deb Lewis at 443-415-4240.

FUNERALS – Interment for Robert Lynn Sanders, 76, of Decatur is 1:30 p.m. today at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Rosa Lee Wilson, 82, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at Sycamore Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.