Thursday, October 6, 2016

WEATHER CHANGES COMING – After another warm day today with a high temperature expected to reach near 90 degrees, an approaching cold front will bring changes tonight. The forecast includes an 80 percent chance of storms tonight with a low of 64 degrees. Friday’s forecast includes a high of 70 degrees with a 50 percent chance of storms.

ALIEN ABDUCTION HAUNTED HOUSE – The City of Aurora will debut its Aurora Alien Abduction Haunted House and Twisted Oaks Pumpkin Patch, located at the old Trail’s End abandoned restaurant on Texas 114 across from Love’s Travel Center, Friday. The haunted house will be open 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday this weekend through Oct. 29. Admission is $13 and proceeds will benefit the city’s ballpark. Bring two canned goods for the North Texas Food Bank or a toiletry item for the Wise Hope Shelter and receive $1 off admission.

4-H MEETING – The Chico 4-H Club will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday on the Downtown Chico Square. Call Kelly Martin at 940-210-2506.

CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library is having Ladies Craft night 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The craft this month is “Paper Back Pumpkins,” creating decorative pumpkins out of books. Only 20 spots are available and registration is required by calling 940-644-2330.

COLOR RUN – The Boyd Color Run is 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. The event is being put on by the Boyd Education Foundation and Fit-N-Wise Fit YOUTH Program to benefit the foundation. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile fun run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms can be found on the Boyd ISD website or at any Boyd campus. To guarantee a T-shirt, turn forms in to any campus by Oct. 13.

MAD SCIENCE AT THE LIBRARY – Chico Public Library will host “Mad Science!” 4-5 p.m. today. Participants will get a chance to be a rocket scientist, investigate the four forces of flight with the help of a “Unique Flying Object” and explore the science involved in rocket construction. Only 20 spots are available, and you must register. Call 940-644-2330.

BRIDGEPORT GARDEN CLUB – Bridgeport Garden Club, which serves all of Wise County, is having its monthly meeting 11:30 a.m. today at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program, “Bee Kind,” will feature Master Beekeeper Donovan Johns, who will talk about the benefits and importance of bees. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. Call Deb Lewis, 443-415-4240.

FUNERALS – Service for James ‘Big Jim’ Thompson, 77, of Alvord is 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at Decatur Funeral Home. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

SERVICES for Dan McKinney, 79, and Jo North, 87, both of Decatur are pending at Decatur Funeral Home.

PRIVATE family service for Frances Force, 100, of Bridgeport will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Anthony Michael Gnazzio, 48, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home.

PRIVATE service will be held for Randy Tidwell Sr., 60, of Chico. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Ronnie Allen Dunn, 59, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

ROSARY for Eli Manuel Carrillo, the infant son of Luis Carrillo and Anahi Valle of Rhome will be said 7 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Eric Dale Doyle, 29, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL for Betty Wanda Hardin, 85, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

SERVICE for Jo Ann McWilliams, 68, of Azle is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Ruth D. Bramley, 77, of Arlington is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.