Thursday, October 27, 2016

RAINY EVENING – Thunderstorms rolled through Wise County last night, bringing plenty of thunder and lightning and a good amount of rain to parts of the county. Rainfall totals included 0.92 of an inch in Decatur, 0.7 in Greenwood, 0.43 in Bridgeport and 0.03 in Rhome. It’s expected to remain sunny today with a high of 83.

EARLY VOTING CONTINUES – While no single-day election records were set yesterday, polling locations in Wise County reported continued strong turnout for early voting in the Nov. 8 general election. Another 1,651 people cast votes on Wednesday, bringing the three-day total to 5,805. Early voting continues today from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd.

PARK CLASSIC GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club will host the 25th annual Park Classic Golf Tournament on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Decatur Golf Club. It’s a 4-person scramble with cash prizes. Lunch and registration is 11 a.m. and tee time is noon. For registration forms or questions, call Katie Pierce, 940-393-1670 or Megan Adams, 940-626-0586.

FFA BUCKLE SHOW – Alvord Friends of FFA Second Annual Buckle Show is Saturday at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Registration is 7-9 a.m. Weight cards turned in by 9. Show starts at 10. Show includes steers, heifers, longhorns, pigs, goats, lambs, and breeding rabbits. All proceeds benefit Alvord FFA Chapter and provide scholarships.

LIBRARY TRICK OR TREATING – Children of all ages are invited to the Decatur Public Library for Halloween games and trick-or-treating in the library. Don’t forget to wear your costume and bring a treat bag. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

FALL FESTIVAL – The Paradise Fall Festival is 5-7 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Paradise. It will feature games, a hay ride, crafts, music, face painting, bounce houses, toy walk, food and photo booths. The event is hosted by Paradise Community Churches.

BAKE SALE – The Boyd High School Rodeo Team will hold a bake sale 2-5 p.m. Friday at First Financial Bank in Boyd.

SPOOKTACULAR – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation’s Spooktacular Fall Festival is 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center. The free event will include inflatables, a corn maze, carnival games, a costume contest, train rides, balloon animals, face painting and snacks. The Texas Rangers mascot, Rangers Captain, will be there.

CREDIT CLASS – Wells Fargo and Decatur Public Library are partnering for the American Bankers Association’s Get Smart About Credit (GSAC) Day with a class covering the foundations of building good credit to maintaining and repairing credit. The class is 6 tonight and open to teens and adults. Call the library at 940-393-0290. Registration is not required.

YOUTH SPORTS – Justin Youth Sports Association is accepting registrations for basketball. Deadline is Sunday. Cost is $125 for boys and girls ages 5-12 years. For more information visit JYSA.info.

DEVON LUNCH – Retirees, former employees and friends of MEC, MND, LEC, Devon and related companies will meet for lunch and visiting at Catfish O’Harleys 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Call 940-683-2882.

FALL JAZZ CONCERT – The Chico High School Jazz Band will host a free fall concert 6:30 p.m. tonight at the high school auditorium. The evening will include performances by the jazz band, the high school choir and a seventh and eighth grade joint performance.

FUNERALS – Service for Marcia Smith will be held at a later date in Kentucky. Decatur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

SERVICE for Ricky Lynn Burris will be held at a later date. Decatur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

FUNERAL for Vernon Don Barrett, 68, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Jimmy “Bird Dog” Wilson, 73, of Boyd is 1 p.m. today at Boyd Cemetery. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Billy Thomas Harrison, 60, of Alvord is 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove No. 3 Cemetery in Chico. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for James Carson Lahti, Sr., 49, of Rhome is 10 a.m. today at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton followed by a graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Denton.