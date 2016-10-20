Thursday, October 20, 2016

MORNING RAINFALL TOTALS – A cold front brought rain showers to the area early this morning. Rainfall totals included 0.65 of an inch in Alvord, 0.6 in Greenwood, 0.48 in Bridgeport, 0.36 in Rhome and 0.33 in Decatur. Today’s high is expected to reach only 72 degrees, 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s high temperature. Overnight lows are expected to drop to around 49 degrees.

9-4A CROSS COUNTRY MEET – Bridgeport and Decatur runners will compete today at the 9-4A cross country championships, starting with the girls race at 9 a.m. at Joe Wheeler Park.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting 6 tonight at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51 in Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. Call Dennis at 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber at 940-626-2457.

FISH FRY – Decatur Band Boosters will hold the annual fish fry 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at the high school cafeteria.

GOSPEL SINGING CONVENTION – The District Gospel Singing Convention is 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1295 Greenwood Road in Decatur. It is a non-denominational old-fashioned shape note singing and is open to the public. Call Susan Bollman at 817-975-1666.

BRIDGEPORT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Bridgeport Spirit of Christmas applications will be available Monday, Oct. 31, at the Bridgeport Public Library. Spirit of Christmas applications will be accepted at the Bridgeport Library during regular business hours. Applications are due by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

DECATUR 4-H MEETING – The Decatur 4-H Club meets at 6 p.m. today at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. Dog Project leader Janie Vawter will give a demonstration with her dog, Ekko. Call 940-393-5029.

HORSE CLUB – The Wise County 4-H Horse Club is meeting 6 p.m. today at the NRS Arena Cafe.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society meets 7 tonight at the Decatur Church of Christ. Jacob Mangum will give a presentation on Portal to Texas History centered on Wise County. The program is free for members or $5 for guests.

CREDIT CLASS – Wells Fargo and Decatur Public Library are partnering for the American Bankers Association’s Get Smart About Credit (GSAC) Day with a class covering the foundations of building good credit to maintaining and repairing credit. The class is 6 tonight and open to teens and adults. Call the library at 940-393-0290. Registration is not required.

HEALTH FORUM – The Wise County Health Forum will meet 9 a.m. today in the Chisholm Suite at the Decatur Civic Center.

FUNERALS – Service for Ollie Lucille Smith, 86, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Sandra Kay Nobles, 75, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn. Family visitation is 7-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Michael Richard Hickey, 68, of Alvord is 1 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Wanda LaNelle Kirkland, 76, of Hot Springs, Ark., is 2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Waurika, Okla. Burial will follow at Waurika Cemetery. Dudley Funeral Home in Waurika is handling arrangements.