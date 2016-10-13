Thursday, October 13, 2016

INDICTMENT DETAILS CHARGES AGAINST DAVIS – Just after Update was published yesterday, the grand jury indictment of former Rhome police chief and sheriff candidate Brandon Davis became public. Davis was indicted on one count of stalking, a third degree felony, for making threats of bodily injury against former mayor Louis Godfrey at two separate times earlier this year. He was also indicted on one count of terroristic threat for threatening to shoot Godfrey in 2014. The indictment included three counts of official oppression, for keeping two citizens from attending a Rhome City Council meeting in September of 2015 and for unlawfully detaining another Rhome resident in May of 2015, according to the indictment. An updated story can be found here, and watch this coming weekend’s Wise County Messenger for further coverage of this story.

ONE INJURED IN WRECK – One man was injured when his pickup drove off the U.S. 81/287 embankment at Farm Road 2264 Wednesday afternoon. Decatur Police Officer Jase Reeves said driver Terry Cross suffered unknown injuries after driving down the embankment. Cross was taken via ambulance to Wise Medical Center in Decatur. Reeves said officers had been notified of Cross’ pickup driving recklessly in the area before the wreck.

HOTEL GROUNDBREAKING – Decatur Economic Development Corp., Decatur Civic Center and Gatehouse Capital held a groundbreaking Wednesday at the Civic Center for Fairfield Inn and Suites. Mayor Martin Woodruff said construction of the hotel is a significant step in making the Civic Center property a true conference center. “Sometimes really good things take a long time to come about,” he said. “I think it’s outstanding, and it’s heartening to see the perseverance of this group.” A large crowd of local business leaders and people who regularly use the Civic Center gathered for the ceremony. Construction on the hotel is scheduled to begin next week.

BOIL WATER NOTICE LIFTED – The city of Bridgeport yesterday announced that the boil water notice has been lifted. “City water is safe for consumption and boiling is no longer necessary,” the city posted on its Facebook page yesterday afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – The Decatur Eagles and Northwest Texans will be in action tonight. The Eagles head to Wichita Falls to face Hirschi at 7 with both teams looking for their first 4-4A Division I win. The Texans are at home against Boswell in a pivotal 6-5A matchup at 7. Follow the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores.

SENIOR CITIZEN HEALTH INFORMATION – The Wise County Committee on Aging is sponsoring free blood pressure checks for senior citizens, and help for Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP enrollment at the WCCA office, 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur at 1 p.m. today. Call the office at 940-627-5329.

CHICO FEST – Chico Fest is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday on the Chico Square. The event will feature a pageant beginning at 10 and barbecue lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors can begin setting up for the day at 7 a.m., and pageant check-in starts at 9:30. Bingo will follow lunch at 1:30 p.m.

FALL CLEAN-UP – The city of Lake Bridgeport Fall Clean-Up Day is Saturday. A truck from Progressive Waste will be in front of City Hall 8 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a free service for all who live inside the city limits of Lake Bridgeport. A bake sale will be held inside city hall. For a $4 donation, the city will have hot dogs and all the trimmings with a bottled water and dessert from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All proceeds go toward the city’s road fund.

DOG ADOPTION EVENT – Mercy for Paws in Springtown will hold a dog adoption event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Noah’s Ark pet store in Decatur. Puppies, dogs and kittens will be available for adoption. Donations will be accepted.

COMMUNITY COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will meet at noon Monday at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

COLOR RUN – The Boyd Color Run is 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. The event is being put on by the Boyd Education Foundation and Fit-N-Wise Fit YOUTH Program to benefit the foundation. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile fun run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms can be found on the Boyd ISD website or at any Boyd campus. To guarantee a T-shirt, turn forms in to any campus by today.

FUNERALS – Service for Patricia “Pat” Joan Oldham, 82, of Fort Worth is 10 a.m. Friday at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Kenneth Calvin McCarty Sr., 91, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford.

FUNERAL for Lynn Wayne McMullen, 60, of Alvord is 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Alvord with burial at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for John Pool, 81, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Evelyn Johnson, 96, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at Thomas Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Anthony Gnazzio, 48, is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Christine Tharp, 80, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Pentecostal Church in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 10 a.m.-2 p.m., prior to the service. Jones Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.