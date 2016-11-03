Thursday, November 3, 2016

MAN ELECTROCUTED — A Bridgeport man died after what police are saying appears to be an accidental electrocution yesterday. Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said police, fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a medical call in the 1800 block of 16th Street at 2 p.m. yesterday. Oliver Patterson, 57, had been fixing a plumbing problem underneath his home when he was electrocuted. Stanford said Patterson was using a household lamp for light when the lamp fell into water soaked into the ground under the house and electrocuted him. Two Bridgeport police officers recovered Patterson from underneath the home and he was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur, where he was pronounced dead later that day. Stanford said preliminary cause of death is electrical shock. An autopsy has been requested.

DECATUR TO BE FEATURED ON TELEVISION PROGRAM — The WFAA Channel 8 program “Good Morning Texas” will be live on the Decatur square Friday morning. The show will air from 9-10 a.m. Friday and will feature a previously filmed segment on the Biggar Hat Store and video filmed at Sunshine Square, Sweetie Pie’s and Memory Lane. The program will also include live shots on the square featuring local residents in the background. Anyone who would like to participate should be on the square by 8:15 a.m. Decatur Chamber of Commerce Director Misty Hudson said Main Street between State and Trinity will be shut down Friday morning for the live portions of the show, and parking spots in that area will be blocked off late tonight. The road is expected to be closed from around 7:45 a.m. until the show’s conclusion at 10 a.m.

EXTENDED HOURS VOTING — We’re down to the last two days of early voting, and you’ve got extra time both days to vote with polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today and Friday at the four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd. Another 1,016 people voted yesterday bringing the vote total so far to 13,350.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS — The Decatur Lady Eagles and Boyd Lady Yellowjackets return to the court tonight. Decatur takes on Caddo Mills in a 4A Region II area match at 7 at Frisco Heritage. Boyd faces Clyde in Graham at 7:30 in a 3A Region I area match. Northwest takes on Colleyville Heritage at Byron Nelson at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Chico will meet Trenton at 3 p.m. Saturday at Denton High School.

RAIN REPORT — Overnight thunderstorms brought more than an inch of rain to parts of Wise County. Rainfall totals included 1.8 inches in Greenwood, 1.5 in Rhome, 1.03 in Decatur, 0.9 in Paradise and Cottondale and 0.98 in Bridgeport. The forecast includes a 40 percent chance of more rain today with a high of 74.

DECATUR SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS — Applications for the Decatur Spirit of Christmas are now available at the Decatur Public Library. Deadline to return applications is Nov. 14.

VETERANS MUSEUM EXHIBIT — The Wise County Veterans Memorial Museum has a special display covering the extraordinary contribution of the Charles Braun family in military service over several generations. This exhibit will be on display throughout November. It is open to the public, especially veterans, and admission is free. The museum is located in Bridgeport on the corner of Stevens and 10th Street.

MEET THE SISSIES — The 4th Annual Meet the Sissies event is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeport High School. It will include team and alumni introductions, a high school scrimmage and an even vs. odd year alumni scrimmage. For information or to volunteer to play, call Coach Taylor at 940-389-1191.

COOKOUT — Grace Baptist Church of Decatur is now taking orders for meat for the annual Benevolence Cookout. Turkeys ($35), hams ($40) and briskets ($65) will be smoked on the north parking lot of the church on Friday, Nov. 11, and may be picked up after 6 p.m. To order, call 940-627-7558.

THANKSGIVING DINNER — Tickets are now on sale for the First United Methodist Church annual Thanksgiving dinner in Bridgeport. The meal will be served 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Bridgeport High School. Purchase tickets at the church office, 608 17th St., or at the door.

PARENT NIGHT — Bridgeport High School counselors will host a Junior Senior Parent Night 6 tonight in the Bridgeport High School library. The counselors will be discussing college applications, scholarships, financial aid and other important information concerning post-secondary education.

FUNERALS — Graveside service for David Earl Crownover, 72, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. today at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Mildred Geneva Matzinger, 93, of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Oliver Paterson III, 57, of Chico is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Richard Timothy Rieger, 66, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Kenneth R. Jackson, 72, of Wichita Falls is 2:15 p.m. Friday at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. Falls Funeral Home in Wichita Falls is handling arrangements.