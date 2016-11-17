Thursday, November 17, 2016

FALL WEATHER COMING – After unseasonably warm temperatures this week, it will begin to feel more fall-like tomorrow. After an expected high of 78 today, a strong cold front will move through the area during the overnight hours, bringing a 30 percent chance of storms. The temperature Friday is expected to reach 57 by noon before dropping throughout the rest of the day. Highs through the weekend are expected to remain in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

EAGLES HOOPS TO OPEN SEASON – The Decatur Eagles boys basketball team will open the season at home at 8 tonight against Liberty Christian. The freshman team starts action at 5 p.m.

HOLIDAY STORE – The Wise Health System Auxiliary’s Annual Holiday Store is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the hospital’s east campus lobby, 609 Medical Center Dr. It will include a bake sale, gift shop, quilt raffle, vendors and a $5 lunch special featuring chili or chicken and dumplings.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its November meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Heritage Museum. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

OFFICE TO CLOSE FOR TRAINING – The Veterans Service Office will be closed Friday to attend quarterly training at the Dallas VA hospital. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

HISTORICAL MEETINGS – The public is invited to three meetings today at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity Street in Decatur. At noon, the Wise County Historical Society will hold their regular monthly meeting. At 1 p.m., the Wise County Historical Commission will hold a quarterly meeting to discuss updates on several projects they have in the works. Then at 7 p.m., the annual joint historical societies meeting will be held. All Wise County historical societies/groups are invited to participate. Speakers this year will discuss the famed “Lost Battalion” of WWII, and some speakers will be Battalion descendants. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

MOVIE RELEASE PARTY AT LIBRARY – To celebrate the upcoming movie release of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the Decatur Public Library will hold a party 4 p.m. today. Teens are invited to the library to enjoy many aspects of the wizarding world, with activities, crafts, and prizes. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 tonight in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. Guest speaker is Raymond Herrera, a Vietnam veteran, political activist from California and organizer of the Murrietta, Calif., protest and standoff on July 1, 2014. He will be speaking about the dangers of illegal immigration for our country. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting 6 tonight at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51 in Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. This month’s speaker will discuss and answer questions regarding resources available in Wise County. Call Dennis at 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber at 940-626-2457.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society will meet 7 tonight at the Wise County Heritage Museum. The group will join all the local historical societies for the event, which will feature a presentation on the “Lost Battalion.”

BUDGETING CLASS – Decatur Public Library is teaming up with Wells Fargo for a lesson on budgeting 6 tonight. Learn why saving money is critical to your financial future, what a spending plan is and how it can help you to save more, pay your bills on time and make the most of the money you have. Call 940-393-0290 or ask at the front desk. Registration is not required.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Robert Michael “Mike” Mayo, 66, of Chico is 1 p.m. today at Ryan, Okla., Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL gathering for Debra Renee Smith, 48, of Bridgeport is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Bridgeport.