Thursday, November 10, 2016

18-WHEELERS CRASH, SENDING 1 TO HOSPITAL – A wreck involving two 18-wheelers on U.S. 81/287 just south of Alvord Wednesday morning sent one driver to the hospital with serious injuries. DPS Trooper Chesley Womack said an 18-wheeler driven by Alexis Portillo Acevedo, 41, of Miami, Fla., pulled out of the Navigator Truck Stop and into the crossover to turn north onto U.S. 81/287 around 9:15 a.m. Because of traffic, he had to wait, and his trailer remained in part of the southbound lanes. A southbound 18-wheeler struck the back of the trailer, sending Acevedo’s truck into the median and the other truck off on the west side of the roadway. Rescuers had to cut the driver of the southbound truck out of his cab before he was flown to a Fort Worth hospital. His name was not available. Acevedo and a passenger in his truck were not injured.

CHICO FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS – The Chico Dragons make their return to playoffs for the first time in 15 years at 7 tonight at Lake Dallas against the Valley View Eagles in the 2A Division I Region II bi-district game.

DECATUR FOOTBALL TICKETS – Tickets for the 4A Division I Region I bi-district game between Decatur and Stephenville at Springtown are on sale at DHS ticket office $4 students, $6 adults. At gate all are $8.

FINANCIAL AID INFORMATION SESSION – Weatherford College Wise County is hosting a Financial Aid Information Session at 5 p.m. today in the WCWC Lecture Hall. Donnie Purvis, Director of Financial Aid, will provide valuable information about the application process and the many changes that have been implemented this year. The information session will include an overview of the changes and a time for the public to ask questions. For details please call 940-627-2690.

PATRIOTIC ASSEMBLY – The Paradise High School National Honor Society will have an assembly honoring current and future members of the military and veterans 12:30 p.m. today in the main gym.

ALVORD VETERANS DAY PROGRAM – Alvord Area Veterans will hold a Veterans Day Program 10 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Park in Elm Park. Call Don Hill at 817-888-7830.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS – All Wise County Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. The county animal shelter will also be closed.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE – The free “Fall Music in the Park” is 6 p.m. Saturday in Chico, starting with the “Rick and Rol Band” followed by “The Red Bud Ramblers” and more. Bring your lawn chairs and blanket.

ART EVENT – “Art and Hors d’oeuvres” will be featured 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Visitor’s Center, 206 S. Trinity. Guy Landrum will be featured on the piano. Call Marie James at 940-255-5113 or email mgajames@yahoo.com.

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is now accepting applications for the Santa Cops program through Monday, November 28. Applications can be picked up at the police department or found online at www.decaturtx.org. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police department through Thursday, Dec. 15. For more information, please contact Ashly DoByns at (940) 393-0303.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Today is the deadline to return applications for Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas. Applications are available at Rhome City Hall, 261 North School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children.

HOLIDAY EVENT – Halsell Street Merchants in Bridgeport will hold a holiday shopping event 5-8 p.m. today.

FUNERALS – Service for Billie “Bill” Manning, 86, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for John Williams Pitts, 80, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Donald Worth Davidson Jr., 71, of Roanoke will be held at a later date. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.