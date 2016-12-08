Thursday, December 8, 2016

FATALITY VICTIM IDENTIFIED – A Dallas woman died in a one-vehicle rollover on U.S. 81/287 just north of County Road 4421 Wednesday morning. Heather Burditt, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Craig Johnson. A passenger, Merissa Montalvo, 26, of Abilene was transported by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur with non-life-threatening injuries. Burditt’s 4-year-old daughter, Aurora Raines, was taken to Wise Health System and then flown to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth for medical tests. The wreck occurred around 5:32 a.m. Burditt’s Kia Forte Koup was northbound on U.S. 81/287 when it left the roadway 0.2 miles north of CR 4421. Department of Public Safety Trooper Adolfo Patterson said the driver had a strong odor of alcohol. He said Judge Johnson would order a toxicology report from the medical examiner’s office.

COLDEST DAY YET – The temperature in Decatur at 7:30 a.m. was 28 degrees, and today’s high is expected to reach 36. Most of the clouds will clear off by tonight as the temperature is expected to dip to 21 degrees.

FUNDRAISER TOPS $85,000 – More than $85,000 was raised for the Wise Youth Ag Syndicate at the 2nd annual Blue Ribbon Bash last week. The money will be used to purchase projects at the 2017 Wise County Youth Fair auction. Syndicate President Trent Morrow said he could summarize the celebration in one word – success. “We have a great group of kids here in Wise County, and it’s meaningful for them to see the whole county come together to do things for them,” he said. “To the donors, thank you and God bless you.” Read more about the fundraiser in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

PARADE OF LIGHTS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce 2016 Parade of Lights is 7 tonight in downtown Decatur. It will begin and end at Eagle Stadium. There will be a bounce house, rock climbing wall, hot chocolate and holiday music on the square 5-8:30 p.m. Santa Claus will be on the courthouse lawn 5:30-6:30. Call 940-627-3107.

DECATUR INVITATIONAL – The Decatur Eagles will play host to the Decatur Invitational starting at 8:30 this morning with Weatherford and Bowie playing. The Eagles play at 11:30 a.m. against Eaton and 8:30 p.m. against Levelland. Several other teams are at tournaments. Boys: Alvord at Vernon Tournament; Boyd at Chico Tournament; Bridgeport at Central Heights Tournament; Chico at Chico Tournament; Paradise at Mesquite Pit Invitational, Poolville; Slidell at Era-Lindsey Tournament. Girls: Alvord at Archer City Tournament; Boyd at Chico Tournament; Bridgeport at Midlothian Heritage Tournament.

COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will meet at noon Monday at the Pizza Hut in Decatur to discuss “Jesus is the reason for the season.”

BENEFIT ACCOUNT FOR THE CALLANS – An account has been set up at First State Bank in Decatur to benefit the Callan family. Joe Callan was killed in a car crash Monday night. His son, Johnny Callan, died in a car accident Nov. 26. Make donations at the bank, 661 W. Thompson St.

SANTA PHOTOS – Santa Claus will be at First Financial Bank, 909 Stevens St., in Bridgeport 4-6 p.m. Friday. He will take photos with guests and note their Christmas wishes.

BREAKFAST AT THE LODGE – Greenwood Masonic Lodge is serving breakfast from 7-9 a.m. Saturday at the lodge. Sausage and biscuits, coffee and juice will be served. Donations will be accepted.

HEART OF A CHAMPION EXPANDS – Heart of a Champion Rodeo is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at NRS Event Center in Decatur. Individuals with special needs who would like to participate should call Charli Franks, 940-393-1494. If you would like to volunteer, call Lyndi Luttrull, 940-577-0913. Volunteers will need to arrive by 4 p.m. the day of the event. Deadline to sign up is Monday, Dec. 12. Spectators are welcome.

BURGER FUNDRAISER – Decatur Boys Basketball is selling In-N-Out burger deals for $10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at Decatur High School during the Decatur Basketball Tournament.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Bridgeport Lions Club, located across from the city pool, will hold a blood drive 1:30-6:30 p.m. today. Contact Lion Pat Ross, 940-210-5856.

FUNERALS – Services for George Eberhardt, 68, of Runaway Bay and Dale Ford, 85, of Bridgeport are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for David Deaton, 63, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Myra Marie Hardy, 66, of Paradise. Christian-Hawkins is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Henry Eual Jenkins Jr., 94, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Amos “Lugnut” Goines, 77, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at West Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Richard Oneal Tanner, 72, of Bridgeport. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for John Joseph Callan, 43, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-7 tonight at the church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.