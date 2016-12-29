Thursday, December 29, 2016

SISSIES WIN TOURNAMENT – The Bridgeport Sissies held off Burleson for a 27-26 victory to win the championship at the Pilot Point Hoops Festival Wednesday. Abbi Hatton scored 10 points and grabbed eight boards, earning tournament MVP. Alvord rallied from a six-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Boyd 53-45. Brittany Gayler scored 20. The win was No. 600 for Alvord coach Jerry Johnson. At the NCTC Holiday Classic, Decatur took games from Collinsville and Texoma Christian. At the Burkburnett Tournament, Paradise beat Snyder 56-30 behind 15 points and 10 rebounds from Maddie Mitschke. Burkburnett beat Paradise 74-52. April Coursey had 18. The Slidell Lady Greyhounds won two games at the Bryson Tournament, beating Gold-Burg 74-25 and Bryson 59-28.

DECATUR OPENS WHATABURGER TOURNEY WITH WIN – The Decatur Eagles opened the Whataburger Tournament with a 64-46 win over Kennedale. Decatur will take on Liberty Hill at 11 a.m. At the Bridgeport High School Christmas Tournament, Bridgeport beat Godley 64-37 and Benbrook 54-36. The Bulls face Aubrey at 1:30 p.m. Paradise fell to Aubrey 58-36 and beat Salado 40-39. Paradise will take on Godley at 9 a.m. At Windthorst, Alvord took down Munday 54-40. The Northwest Texans finished third at the Moritz Holiday Classic in Aledo with a 56-49 win over Keller Timber Creek. Keller beat the Texans 59-51 in the semifinals. The Slidell Greyhounds beat Chico 47-34 and Crowell 64-42 at the Bryson Tournament.

COOLER TODAY – After a spring-like day yesterday when temperatures reached 80 degrees in Decatur, temperatures return to more winter-like levels today with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 35 in the forecast.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Street Grill in Bridgeport. All veterans are invited.

APPRAISAL DISTRICT – The Wise County Appraisal District will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2. It will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on all other days.

NORMAL COLLECTION – Collection of trash, recycling, brush and bulk for the city of Bridgeport will not be on a different schedule due to the New Year’s holiday. Collections will be on the regular schedule.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for James Clarke, 72, of Bridgeport will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home at Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Angel Carrillo, 74, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Friday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 5:30-8 tonight with rosary said at 6:30 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Thurman Lee Holt, 75, of Georgetown, formerly of Bridgeport, is 11 a.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Alton Walter Johnson, 75, of Richardson is 2 p.m. Friday at Eisemann Center in Richardson. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Tommy Lee Sims, 75, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Saturday at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Patsy Jean Day, 73, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Wizard Wells Baptist Church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.