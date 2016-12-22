Thursday, December 22, 2016

BRIDGEPORT HOUSE FIRE – A home in the 1700 block of Cates Street in Bridgeport was destroyed by fire overnight in the second of two fires at the location in a span of eight hours. The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a report of flames showing from a bedroom window near the back of the house around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was extinguished and contained to the bedroom, Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long said. He said the fire possibly started from a space heater. No one was injured. Around 2:15 Thursday morning, the fire department was called back to the home and this time found the home fully engulfed in flames. Decatur and Paradise fire departments assisted on the second fire. Read more in the weekend Messenger.

DUMPSITE HOLIDAY CLOSINGS – Upcoming Wise County dumpsite holiday closings include the following: Decatur – Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Jan. 2, Jan. 16; Boyd and Cottondale – Dec. 24, Dec. 28, Jan. 4, Jan. 18; Slidell and Chico – Dec. 24, Dec. 29, Jan. 5, Jan. 19.

APPRAISAL DISTRICT HOLIDAY CLOSING – The Wise County Appraisal District will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. It will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all other days.

BENEFIT ACCOUNT – An account has been set up at First State Bank in Decatur to benefit the Callan family. Joe Callan was killed in a car crash Dec. 5. His son, Johnny Callan, died in a car accident Nov. 26. Make donations at the bank, 661 W. Thompson St.

HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay.

PERSON OF THE YEAR – For the first time, the Wise County Messenger is naming a Person of the Year. The nominees, as chosen by the newsroom staff, include Sheriff Lane Akin, Decatur First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Gerre Joiner, real estate developer Mark Moran, Bridgeport Mayor Randy Singleton and Aurora City Administrator Toni Wheeler. The midweek Messenger’s Opinion page features columns detailing why each person should be considered for the honor. The winner will be named in the Dec. 31 issue. In the meantime, we invite you to weigh-in by voting online at wcmess.com/person. Voting is open through Monday, Dec. 26. The readers’ choice will also be recognized in the Dec. 31 edition.

FUNERALS – Service for David John Grana, 50, of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Maria Gomez, 51, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-7 tonight with rosary said at 7 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Steven Arnold Smith, 62, of North Richland Hills is 11 a.m. Friday at Aurora Baptist Church. Aria Cremation Service and Funeral Homes in Irving is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Waymon Williams, 72, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.