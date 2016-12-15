Thursday, December 15, 2016

WRECK VICTIM DIES – A driver involved in a Dec. 5 wreck near Alvord died from his injuries late Monday. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office, John Squire, 56, of Sacramento, Calif., was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Monday in the Intensive Care Unit at Denton Regional Medical Center where he had been since the wreck. DPS spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said Squire was southbound on U.S. 81/287 when a box truck driven by Geraldo Palacios, 26, of Irving, crossed in front of him at the County Road 1591 intersection. Squire’s pickup struck the truck broadside at its rear wheels. Palacios was uninjured in the wreck.

RHOME MAN SENTENCED FOR FRAUD – Bradley Boyd of Rhome was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $382,658.65 in restitution Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, N.Y. The sentencing came four months after Boyd pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Federal investigators said Boyd submitted fraudulent invoices from his business, River Cities Sawing, to Rochester-area lender Durham Funding during a four-month period in 2011. The criminal complaint states that Boyd used the fraudulently-obtained funds to make payments on loans, pay RCS expenses or pay personal expenses.

NUTCRACKER THIS WEEKEND – The dancers of Wise Ballet and Music Academy will perform “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com/WisePag or call toll-free, 1-855-222-2TIX, through 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets will also be sold at the door. The performances are put on by the Wise Performing Arts Guild.

WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY TO HONOR VETERANS – Wise County Veterans Group will have its 10th annual wreath-laying ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Veterans Park, 400 S. Trinity Street, in Decatur. The ceremony is part of National Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day and is one of more than 1,000 being held across the country the same day. The mission of WAA is to remember, honor and teach.

SANTA ON THE STREETS – Santa will conclude his visit through Decatur by visiting neighborhoods south of Hale Ave. and east of U.S. 81/287 including the Brookhollow neighborhood, beginning at 5 tonight.

MOONLIGHT MADNESS – Halsell Street Merchants of Bridgeport will participate in Moonlight Madness 5-9 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a drawing for gift certificates, an ugly sweater contest and Santa photos.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT – The HeartStrings will present a free Christmas Concert 7-8 p.m. Friday at the Arcadia Theater, 1009 Halsell St, in Bridgeport. The performance will include mountain dulcimers, guitars, mandolin, harmonica and other acoustic instruments. It is hosted by the City of Bridgeport, EDC, Main Street, and Parks and Recreation.

SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGING – The Salvation Army bell ringing campaign continues in Wise County. Through yesterday morning, nearly $26,000 had been collected. Open slots are still available for volunteer bell ringers. Linda Kennedy of Bridgeport is scheduling even days and Tana Fedric is scheduling odd days. Call Fedric at 940-389-5859 and Kennedy at 940-683-6616 or 940-389-1539. All money collected stays in Wise County.

STUFFED ANIMAL STORYTIME – The Decatur Public Library will hold a special Stuffed Animal Storytime at 5:15 p.m. Friday. Then say goodnight to your stuffed buddies and the library will let them have some fun and play the night away in the library. Don’t forget to pickup your stuffed buddy on Saturday, anytime between the hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

HISTORICAL COMMISSION MEETING – The Wise County Historical Commission will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur.

FUNERALS – Service for Leroy Edward Ashcraft, 84, of Decatur is 1 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at Eakin Cemetery in Ponder.

FUNERAL for Marie Louise Powell, 95, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Sweetwater Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Maria Nohmei DeLuna, 63, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-7 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with rosary said at 7 p.m.

SERVICE for Tom Largent, 55, of Bridgeport is 3 p.m. Saturday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.