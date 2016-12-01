Thursday, December 1, 2016

BRIDGEPORT CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Lights On Halsell Christmas Parade is 6 tonight on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. This event is hosted by Bridgeport Main Street. The parade theme this year is “The Polar Express.” Call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404.

NOVEMBER WEATHER – November was the warmest on record in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service. In Wise County, the high temperature averaged 70.4 degrees for the month in Wise County, including highs of 85 on three different days. The coldest temperature was 27 recorded on Nov. 19, according to weather watcher Doyle Green in Decatur. Rainfall for the month totaled 3.01 inches, above the average of 2.68 inches for the month.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Angels are now available for adoption through the Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas. Angels are located at Wells Fargo and Woodhaven banks in Rhome. Angels should be returned by noon Friday, Dec. 9. Monetary donations may be made at the Rhome Wells Fargo.

BLUE RIBBON BASH TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE – The second annual Blue Ribbon Bash is tomorrow at the Decatur Civic Center. Doors open at 6, and a steak dinner will be served at 7. Jake Hooker will play after dinner. There will also be raffles and a live and silent auction. You must be 21 or older to attend. For tickets, call 940-627-4567 or 940-393-2128. Proceeds benefit the Wise Youth Ag Syndicate, which purchases projects at the Wise County Youth Fair auction and also helps produce the event.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE – Paradise Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Boyd Community Center. The Chamber will present Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and student citizen awards. Speaker will be Lisa Graves. Sagebrush will cater the meal.

PESTICIDE APPLICATORS – Private Pesticide Applicators can receive 5 Hour Continuing Education Units (CEUs) at the Decatur Civic Center Dec. 8. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 8:30. Lunch is included. Cost is $45. Call the Wise County Extension office ASAP to sign up, 940-627-3341.

BLOOD DRIVE – Bridgeport High School student council will host a blood drive 1-6 p.m. today in the old gym area. Email thart@bridgeportisd.net for a time slot.

TOUR OF HOMES – This year’s Decatur Woman’s Club Tour of Homes is 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Stops on this year’s tour include the homes of Kevin and Melinda Wray at 394 County Road 1170, Jay and Marla Davidson at 1608 Thousand Oaks Drive, Thom and Judy Lambert at 303 Brookhollow and the Flying V ranch residence, 297 Private Road 1173. Refreshments will be served at Black Creek Farms, 2324 Old Decatur Rd. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice, Swanky Shak or from any member of the club.

COAT AND BLANKET DRIVE – The Rhome Veterans Group is holding a coat and blanket drive for homeless veterans. New or gently used hats, coats, gloves, scarves and blankets for men, women and children will be accepted. Coats can be donated at the tree lighting ceremony Saturday.

FUNERALS – Memorial for Dorothy Jane Lynch, 83, of Decatur will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur will handle arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Fred Enright, 81, of Decatur is 7 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Francisco Franco, 61, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. today at St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Kimberly “Kim” Foreman Cobb, 51, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. today at Sweetwater Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Julia Lamance, 84, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Garvin United Methodist Church in Boyd with burial at Garvin Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Eddie Donald, 54, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Harold “Butter” Haney, 79, of Bowie, formerly of Wise County, is 2 p.m. today in the chapel of White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with burial at Elmwood Cemetery.