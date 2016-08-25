Thursday, August 25, 2016

SCHOOL NUMBERS INCREASE – All but two Wise County public schools saw an increase in first day enrollment this year compared to the first day last year. Alvord increased from 705 to 711; Boyd 1,148 to 1,189; Bridgeport 2,042 to 2,060; Decatur 2,955 to 3,050; Northwest 20,530 to 21,700 and Paradise 1,114 to 1,157. Chico stayed nearly the same, dropping from 606 to 605. Slidell dropped from 270 last year to 259 this year.

TASTE OF WISE – The 6th annual Taste of Wise is tonight at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be two sessions this year, one from 5-7 p.m. and one from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, available for pre-purchase at the civic center, iOffice and the Wise County Messenger. They will also be sold at the door. Taste of Wise features food and drink samplings of local vendors from across the county and live entertainment. The event is a fundraiser for Look Local, an organization that encourages shopping at Wise County businesses.

BOYD COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE – The Boyd City Secretary’s Office will host a community events committee meeting to explore the idea of organizing community-wide events. The meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. Everyone who feels they are a part of the Boyd community is invited.

PARK FUNDRAISER – Music in the Park will take place 6 p.m. Saturday at Chico’s Robinson Park. Bring a lawn chair. The event will be a fundraiser for the park.

FAMILY FUN NIGHT – Aurora Ballpark Family Fun Night is rescheduled to 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The free event will include live bands, classic car show, distance hitting competition, water games and inflatables, food trucks and more. Proceeds will be used for the addition of a second field at the ballpark. Call Aurora Event Coordinator Janet Derting at 817-636-2783.

COMMISSION QUARTERLY MEETING – The quarterly meeting of the Wise County Historical Commission is 7 tonight in the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St., in Decatur.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will hold its monthly public meeting at 7 tonight in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This is a group that educates people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited. Guest speaker this month will be veteran James “Doc” Greene, morning host of Raging Elephants Radio. He will be speaking on why Texas should secede. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or go to freedomtexas.org.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Carrie Oberle, 55, of Leander, formerly of Decatur, is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Betty Blevins, 85, of Bridgeport is Saturday at Locust Grove Cemetery in Batesville, Ark. Open visitation is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Jerry Wayne Gayler, 80, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. today at Alvord Church of Christ with burial at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.