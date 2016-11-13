Teens hurt in wreck

Three teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle wreck south of Decatur Sunday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Ralph Wallace said an SUV was westbound on County Road 4228 nearly a mile off U.S. 81/287 when it came over a hill and the right front tire left the roadway. The driver overcorrected and went off the road on the south side of the roadway, crashing through a pipe fence. Two passengers in the vehicle were flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth while the driver was taken by a private vehicle to Wise Health System in Decatur. No names were released, but Wallace said at least one was a local resident. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m.