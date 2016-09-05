Rollover seriously injures man

A Paradise man was flown from the scene of a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon near Lake Bridgeport. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeff Johnson said Douglas Freeman, 61, was northbound on Farm Road 2952 about a mile north of Farm Road 1658 just before 4 when he drove off the edge of the roadway, overcorrected, went into a skid across the southbound lane of FM 2952 and rolled twice. A helicopter flew Freeman from the scene to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Johnson said it appears Freeman was traveling at an unsafe speed, and the crash remains under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor.