Monday, September 26, 2016

MISSING WOMEN FOUND IN GRASSLANDS – Two women who got lost Saturday night in the Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands were located just before 9 Sunday morning. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Deborah Maxon and Kathy Erickson rode horses from Maxon’s home nearby to the equestrian trails in the Grasslands around 6 p.m. Saturday. Akin said family members notified authorities around 10:30 Saturday night when the two did not return home. “They’d gotten turned around in there after dark,” Akin said. Emergency crews, including Alvord Fire Department, Wise County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Texas Game Warden, searched the area until storms moved in around 2 a.m. Firefighters stationed overnight at the TADRA Point trailhead southwest of Cottonwood Lake and resumed searching at first light. Akin said Erickson was able to ride out and meet members of the search party on a trail about one mile south of the trailhead Sunday morning. Medics were called to their location and transported Maxon to Wise Health System in Decatur for symptoms of dehydration.

FIRST TASTE OF FALL – A cold front that moved through the county yesterday will keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s today. The forecast includes a 30 percent chance of rain. Weekend rainfall totals included 1.7 inches in Bridgeport, 1.1 in Greenwood, 1 in Cottondale, 0.95 in Alvord, 0.5 in Decatur and 0.49 in Rhome.

RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING – The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel Unit will have a meeting/luncheon Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center. Guest speaker Kerry Clowers will give a historical account of the heritage of Wise County schools. A short business meeting will follow. For luncheon reservations call 940-575-2341.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will hold its monthly public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas, and promotes its eventual independence. Speaker will be Marvin Tyson, Vietnam veteran and author of “The Fall of the Western Empire.” He will be speaking about the Fed’s abuse of the Constitution, and the benefits of Texas secession. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

FOOD AND DRINK – Taste Bridgeport is 5:30-8 p.m. Friday in downtown. Tickets are $25, which includes food tasting, wine pairing, a wine glass, entrance to the after-party and two drink tickets. Tickets for the after-party only are $15. Jake Hooker will play at 8 p.m., and Le Freak will play at 9:30. Tickets may be purchased at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Civic Center, among other locations.

BENEFIT CONCERT – The Wise County Historical Society is having a benefit concert featuring the Forgiven Quartet 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the museum for $10. Tickets at the door will be $12.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – Wise County commissioners will meet 9 a.m. today in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur.

CHAMBERS PLAN COMBINED MEETING – The Decatur and Bridgeport Chambers of Commerce will have a joint luncheon Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center to hear Fort Worth Stock Show President Brad Barnes. Reservations should be made to the Decatur Chamber of Commerce at 940-627-3107 or the Bridgeport Chamber 940-683-2076. Price for the luncheon is $13 per person.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Serenity Nickole Diane Collins, infant daughter of Rickey and Erica Collins, is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Aurora Cemetery. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Brandy Lee Daiker Thelander, 35, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL for Jessica Pollock, 27, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jones Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport.