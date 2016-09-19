Monday, September 19, 2016

PARR UNDER INVESTIGATION – Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr is checking items off his to-do list, but his county charge accounts remain frozen. Auditor Ann McCuiston told commissioners last week that Parr turned in a personal recorder to Asset Control and paid $119 for a county-owned GPS unit that he couldn’t find during recent audits. “He has given me his civil-process logs for the third quarter and part of the fourth quarter and has given me the cell phone bill,” she said. McCuiston also noted that Parr turned in proof of inspection for his county vehicle, a Ford F-150, and signed invoices for his iPad and office phone line. She said he did not sign an H3 Oil Pad invoice because he had to “check something out on it.” McCuiston said Parr was to have the light bar installed on his vehicle last week. Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed last week that Parr is under investigation by the Texas Rangers. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

HOMECOMING PARADE – The Paradise homecoming parade is 6:30 tonight. Panther Mania immediately follows the parade.

DECATUR 4-H MEETING – The Decatur 4-H Club is meeting 6 p.m. today at Decatur City Hall. The club is collecting packages of pencils that will be sent by Wise County 4-H, along with other school supplies, to children in Louisiana due to recent flooding. Twenty-five packages of pencils are needed by Sept. 30. Donations may be brought to tonight’s meeting or dropped off at the Extension office before the deadline. Call or text 940-393-5029.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

MEET THE TEACHER NIGHT – Decatur High School will hold Meet the Teacher night 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Beginning at 6:30, the DHS administration will serve grilled hot dogs as part of the Battle of the Big Sandy Week. The annual Big Sandy Bonfire and Community Pep Rally will be held at sundown.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock, and Mineral Society meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. The society is open to all who are interested in Earth sciences and lapidary arts. The WCFR&M Society is a member of South Central Federation of Mineralogical Societies and American Federation of Mineralogical Societies. Visitors are welcome. Call 940-735-0361.

SAFE DRIVING COURSE – A Safe Driving Course with AARP will be held 1-5 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Public Library. This course is designed to encourage safe driving, provide safety tips and discuss changes to traffic laws with senior citizens as well as anyone of driving age. Registration is required, and seating is limited. A deposit of $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members will be required when signing up. The deposit will be returned once the course has been completed. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

MEDICARE WORKSHOP – A Medicare Educational Workshop will be held at the Decatur Public Library 6:30 tonight. A licensed Humana agent, Bridgett Williams, will answer questions and go over Medicare options for people 65 years and over.

DEMOCRATS TO MEET – The Wise County Democrats will meet 6:30-7:30 tonight at a new location, the Decatur Visitors Center at 106 S. Trinity. The party meets every third Monday and meetings include a guest speaker and snacks. Visit wisedemocrats.com or call 940-399-7352.

FUNERALS – Service for Anthony Lamont Harrison, 68, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for David Longway, 85, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.