Monday, September 12, 2016

HONORING FIRST RESPONDERS – The Wise County Veterans Group will honor Wise County first responders at an event at 10:30 a.m. today at the Veterans Park in Decatur.

RAINFALL – Rainfall totals from the weekend included 3.2 inches in Cottondale, 1.8 in Paradise, 1.78 in Decatur, 1.41 in Rhome, 1.1 in Greenwood, 1.05 in Bridgeport and 0.6 in Alvord.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

BAND BOOSTERS – The Decatur Band Boosters meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the high school band hall. The meeting will include discussion on the fish fry location.

PARADISE HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Paradise Historical Society will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church Annex in Paradise. Anita Jay (Siddons) Ehrler. 94, of Dallas will be the special guest. Ehrler has significant historical ties to Paradise and Wise County.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans monthly meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Al Smith will speak on Ace Pilot and Escort Services.

COLLEGE ROAD TRIP – Bridgeport High School will host the Mobile Go Center from Tarleton State University on Wednesday. Seniors will have the opportunity to visit the center to complete their Apply Texas applications and ask questions regarding FAFSA and financial aid. This opportunity is for all seniors applying to any colleges. Parents are invited to visit the Go Center with their student. BHS hosts a college or event every Wednesday as part of “College Road Trip 2016-17.”

COUNTY CONVENTION – The Wise County Farm Bureau will hold its annual County Convention for members 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Christ in Decatur. Call 940-627-6474 or 940-683-8100 to RSVP.

FFA ALUMNI MEETING – The Decatur FFA Alumni Annual Membership Kick-Off is 6 tonight at the Ag Building.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Tony Randall Prince, 55, of Rhome is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Thurmond Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Carolyn J. Thompson, 72, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Merrill Rogers Dawson of Arlington, formerly of Decatur, is pending.