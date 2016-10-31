Monday, October 31, 2016

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR – Jason Wren was named Decatur Citizen of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce banquet Saturday night. Wren, who is vice president of corporate and legal services at Wise Health System, is also president of the Decatur Economic Development Corp., a member of the Decatur Lions Club and founder of Acts 4 Others. He is active in Cross Roads Church and has coached numerous youth ball teams. Upon accepting the award, Wren said his family taught him that the “main thing we can do in this life is get outside ourselves.” “We have to live for a higher purpose than ourself, live to serve those around us and look around and see where there are needs not being met and do what we can to try to provide hope and a better future for other people,” he said. Saturday night’s event was a costume party held at the Decatur Civic Center. Read more in an upcoming edition of the Wise County Messenger.

PLAYOFF VOLLEYBALL – The Chico Lady Dragons start the playoffs tonight with a 2A Region II bi-district match at Collinsville at 7 p.m. Alvord, Boyd, Decatur and Northwest start the postseason Tuesday. Alvord takes on Valley View at 7 p.m. at UNT. Boyd meets Tolar at 7 p.m. Aledo. Decatur faces Wilmer-Hutchins at 6 p.m. at Denton Ryan. Northwest will play Wichita Falls Rider at NCTC in Gainesville.

RUNNERS QUALIFY FOR STATE – The Decatur girls and Northwest boys cross country teams earned state bids. Decatur finished second in the 4A Region II race. Northwest took third in the 5A Region I race. Decatur’s Alan Rangle and Charlie Doubrava, Bridgeport’s Eric Aguilar, Salvador and Manuel Garcia, Alvord’s Matthew Johnson and Slidell’s Hunter Horner qualified for the state meet as individuals.

SECOND WEEK OF EARLY VOTING BEGINS – As the second week of early voting begins today, one out of every four registered voters in Wise County have already cast a ballot. During the first week of early voting, which ended Saturday, 9,850 votes had been cast, representing 25 percent of the 39,111 registered voters in Wise County. Vote early 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today at four locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd.

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry sing-along program is 6:30 tonight in the G.C. Rann Auditorium on the second floor of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Admission is free, and an offering will be received toward the expenses of the museum.

BRIDGEPORT HALLOWEEN EVENT – Trick or treat with merchants on Halsell Street at Suit Up and Say Boo 5-6 tonight. Line-up begins at the Arcadia Theatre.

FALL FESTIVAL – The Church at Rhome Fall Festival and Outdoor Movie Night is 6:30-8:30 tonight at 170 BC Rhome Ave. in Rhome.

LIBRARY TRICK OR TREATING – Children of all ages are invited to the Decatur Public Library at 4 p.m. today for Halloween games and trick-or-treating in the library. Don’t forget to wear your costume and bring a treat bag. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

ROAD CLOSURE – County Road 2395 between Alvord and Decatur will be closed at the railroad track today starting at 8 a.m. Repairs will be made to the track, but they should be complete at the end of the day. County engineer Chad Davis said as the week progresses, there will be more closures along the railroad from that point to Rhome.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Mount Zion Baptist church will have Trunk or Treat 5-8 tonight in the parking lot of Legend Bank in Alvord.

HALLOWEEN PORTRAITS – Messenger photographer Joe Duty will take portraits of trick-or-treaters 6-9 tonight at his Messenger studio, 115 S. Trinity St. Enter on the south side of the building.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Litha S. Moss, 81, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Plainview Cemetery in Krum. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Harold Dillinder, 87, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for David Crownover, 72, of Newark is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Calvin Dawson, 92, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at the Dawson Family Cemetery in Chico. Jones Family Funeral Home of Decatur is handling arrangements.