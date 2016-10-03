Monday, October 3, 2016

LOCAL DEMOCRATS HOLD EMERGENCY MEETING – Wise County Democratic Party Chair Janet Akers-Amos held an emergency meeting of the county executive committee Saturday in Decatur. According to a letter by Akers-Amos published on the wisedemocrats.com web site, Saturday’s meeting was held because former Chair Tracy Smith and her supporters were attempting to interfere with the lawsuit Akers-Amos had filed against Smith to force Smith to hand over the party assets as required by law. A number of precinct chairs, who support Smith, had signed a petition to hold a meeting of the party’s county executive committee on Tuesday. That meeting’s agenda includes a closed session to discuss the lawsuit as well as a resolution of no confidence/censure on Chair Akers-Amos. It also includes the election of party secretary and treasurer. Akers-Amos said the reasons for calling the Tuesday meeting were “illegitimate,” and if the meeting does take place, any action “will not be incorporated into the official WCDP record, but will be ignored.” At Saturday’s meeting, eight precinct chairs were appointed and confirmed along with secretary and treasurer. A related story was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

BAND BOOSTERS – The Decatur Band Boosters meet at 6 tonight in the high school band hall. The meeting is open to all parents of middle school and high school band students. The fish fry will be discussed.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

MAD SCIENCE AT THE LIBRARY – Chico Public Library will host “Mad Science!” 4-5 p.m. Thursday. Participants will get a chance to be a rocket scientist, investigate the four forces of flight with the help of a “Unique Flying Object” and explore the science involved in rocket construction. Only 20 spots are available, and you must register. Call 940-644-2330.

4-H EXPLOSION – 4-H Explosion is 6 tonight in the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds. All Wise County children in third through 12th grades are welcome to attend with their families to learn about the different 4-H activities, projects and clubs.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services-WIC will be closed today for out-of-town staff training. The office will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m. Call to schedule an appointment. For breastfeeding help call 972-989-1042.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Bridgeport tonight. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care, 2202 U.S. 380 No. 112. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

FUNERALS – Service for Virginia Lee Ray, 94, formerly of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

SERVICES for Randy Tidwell, 60 of Chico and Ronnie A. Dunn, 59, of Bridgeport are pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Francis Paul Sessions, 88, of Conway, Ark., father of Rev. Gary Sessions, is 1 p.m. today at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Ark., with burial at Beryl Cemetery.

ROSARY for Eli Manuel Carrillo, infant son of Luis Carrillo and Anahi Valle of Rhome, is 7 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

SERVICES for Charles Turrell, 59, of Haslet and Eric Dale Doyle, 29, of Decatur are pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Louise Johnson, 99, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.