Monday, October 24, 2016

FIRST CHANCE TO VOTE – Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins today at four early voting locations in Wise County. You can vote early at the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; and two new early voting locations: Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd. Early voting will take place daily today through Friday, Nov. 4, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. While normal early voting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with extended voting hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on the two Tuesdays, two more extended hour voting days have been added this year. Polls will be open 12 hours on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4, as well. Information about early voting as well as who and what is on the ballot was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

DECATUR HOUSE FIRE – Robert Rodden and his wife were woke up early Saturday morning by their daughter telling them there was a fire in her bedroom. The family safely scrambled out of the two-story home in the 1500 block of South Hatcher. Decatur firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 4 a.m. With assistance from Bridgeport and Paradise firefighters, the fire was quickly contained, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Deroy Bennett. “It was all contained to the upstairs closet. There’s a lot of smoke and water damage,” Bennett said. “The firemen did a good find and stop.” Bennett said he was able trace the fire back to an upstairs outlet.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Boyd today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care Associates, 133 N. 730 Suite 105. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Dick Gilley at 940-626-1890 for more information.

TEACHERS MEETING – The Wise County Teachers Personnel Group will meet Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center. The guest for the meeting is sculptor Ann Ayers, who will present designs of her work. Cost of the luncheon is $11. Cash or check is accepted. Call 940-735-0361.

JOURNALING WORKSHOP – Introduction to Creative Journaling will be offered at the Decatur Public Library 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Creative journaling is a way to chronicle your everyday experiences into a creative medium and a way to gather your thoughts for big projects like National Novel Writing Month. Call the library at 940-393-0290 or ask at the front desk. This workshop is for people ages 12 to adult.

FALLTASTIC FESTIVAL – Stagecoach Rehab in Bridgeport will hold a Falltastic Festival for children ages 4-12 from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Costumes are welcome. It will include a corn maze, bounce houses, carnival games, prizes, hot dogs and cotton candy.

FALL FUN – Wise County Public Safety Fall Festival is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. There will be food, music and games. Admission is free.

FUNERALS – Service for Cynthia L. Brooks, 69, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Vernon D. Barrett, 68, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Edd Hardee, 97, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Ima Jean Culwell Lewis, 86, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Michael Landis Adam, 28, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Cecil Hoyl Jr., 97, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Decatur Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL for Ricky Burris, 60, of Duncan, Okla., is pending at Decatur Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Raymond E. Clayton, 81, of Paradise is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.