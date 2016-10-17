Monday, October 17, 2016

HOMECOMING PARADE – The Decatur High School homecoming parade is 5:30 p.m. today in downtown Decatur. A community pep rally will be held after the parade at Eagle Stadium.

DECATUR 4-H MEETING – The Decatur 4-H meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday because the homecoming parade is tonight. The club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. Call 940-393-5029.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Weatherford College Wise County, 5180 U.S. 380 between Bridgeport and Decatur. Dr. Davie Edwards will provide the program. A social will follow in Bridgeport.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Bridgeport Historical Society will meet today at 11:30 at the Bridgeport Pizza Hut. The meeting is open to everyone.

ROAD CLOSED FOR REPAIRS – Starting today, Farm Road 730 will be closed at Twin Pond Creek, north of Decatur, for drainage repairs. Through traffic on FM 730 northbound will be detoured to Old Decatur Road, then right on County Road 2175 to FM 730. Through traffic on FM 730 southbound will be detoured to County Road 2175, then left on Old Decatur Road to FM 730. Alternate routes are encouraged. According to a Texas Department of Transportation press release, the road is expected to be closed through the month of November.

COMMUNITY COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will meet at noon today at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Wise County Democratic Party will meet 6:30-7:30 tonight at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. There will be snacks and a guest speaker.

FUNERALS – Service for Earnest Andreasen, 70, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery with military honors.

MEMORIAL gathering for Ann Loafman, 85, of Cleburne is 6-8 tonight at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICES for Michael Hickey, 68, of Alvord and Ollie Smith, 86, of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Joyce Fae Duvall, 60, of Alvord. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Lawana Faye Bryant, 87, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Winona “June” Bowyer-Sowell, 81, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.