Monday, October 10, 2016

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE – Tomorrow is the deadline to register if you plan on voting in the Nov. 8 presidential election. If you are not sure if you are registered, visit votetexas.gov and click on the “Register To Vote” option. You’ll be asked to enter certain information about yourself, and information is then shown regarding your voting status. Voter registration information can also be found on the Wise County elections page at votewise.org. Wise County residents can register to vote in person at the Election Administration office at 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. You can also call 940-627-3656 for local voter registration information.

BOOK SIGNING – Dennis Blocker, who did research for the book “The Heart of Hell: The Untold Story of Courage and Sacrifice in the Shadow of Iwo Jima,” will talk about the book and sign copies at Decatur Public Library 6:30 tonight. The book includes information about veteran Ralphal L. (R.L.) Johnson, who was from Decatur. He was a crew member of Landing Craft Infantry (LCI)-449, one of a dozen gunboats sent to prepare for the U.S. invasion of Iwo Jima two days before the well-known battle began.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Speaker is Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford who will discuss fraud and identity theft.

PAGEANT DEADLINE – Entry deadline for the Lil Miss and Mr. ChicoFest Fall Pageant has been extended to Tuesday. The pageant will be held 10 a.m. Saturday for girls birth-12 years and boys birth-8. There is a separate talent entry open to the same age groups. No pageant entry required to participate. Call Kelly Laney at 940-389-8286.

AUTHOR VISIT IN PARADISE – Children’s author, professional storyteller, and entertainer R. Friend (aka Ronda Friend) will be at the Paradise Elementary cafeteria 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. After her storytelling presentation, books will be available for purchase. You will also have an opportunity to meet her, if you choose to have your books signed.

WISE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Election judges for the Nov. 8 general election will be appointed at the regular county commissioners meeting 9 a.m. today. They will also consider a resolution to conduct joint elections with eligible entities. Commissioners will review plats and consider a Decatur City Council resolution about the Harris Basin and Single Tree Additions. The meeting is in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

ABWN – The next Area Business Women’s Network lunch is 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. Reservations are due today. RSVP to info@abwn.org. Bring business cards to network and a door prize if you wish.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

FUNERALS – Service for Dan McKinney, 79, of Decatur will be held at a later date. Decatur Funeral Home in handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Joyce Porter, 81, of Springtown will be held at a later date. Decatur Funeral Home in handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Melba Adkins, 94, of Paradise and Anthony Gnazzio, 48, and Evelyn Johnson, 96, both of Bridgeport are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.