Monday, November 7, 2016

FINAL EARLY VOTING NUMBERS – By the time early voting ended Friday night, more than 42 percent of the registered voters in Wise County had cast a vote during the two weeks of early voting. With 1,855 people voting Friday (the second highest number during the two-week period), that brought the final number to a record 16,633 early votes. Election day is tomorrow with polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. A full list of polling locations was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

RAINY MONDAY – Storms moved through Wise County during the overnight hours. Rainfall totals include 2.05 inches in Alvord, 1.0 in Greenwood, 0.7 in Paradise, 0.45 in Decatur, 0.38 in Bridgeport, 0.2 in Cottondale and 0.18 in Rhome. Rain will remain in the forecast throughout today with a high temperature of 70 degrees.

CHICO WINS AREA VOLLEYBALL TITLE – On an ace by Kayla Clampitt, the Chico Lady Dragons finished off a sweep of Trenton for a 2A Region II area title Saturday, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21. Raven Leal and Britton Petty put down seven kills each in the win. Chico will move on to play Wolfe City in the region quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at S&S High School in Sadler.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS – The Decatur Lady Eagles will face 9-4A rival Krum in the 4A Region II quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest High School. The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets square off with Peaster in the 3A Region I quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Azle.

BASKETBALL OPENERS – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets and Decatur Lady Eagles tip off the basketball season tonight. Boyd plays Mineral Wells at home at 7. Decatur takes on Eaton at 7:30 at home.

LIBRARY BAKE SALE – Chico Public Library will hold a bake sale 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to support library programing and collection development. To donate your time or baked goods call Michelle Slonaker or Emilie Jones at (940) 644-2330.

VACCINATION CLINIC – The Texas Department of State Health Services is having an immunization clinic 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. American Indians, Alaskan natives, underinsured, Medicaid and those with no insurance are eligible. Bring the child’s shot record and Medicaid card. Call 940-665-9315, option 5.

CHICO CHAMBER – The Chico Chamber of Commerce will meet noon Tuesday at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall in Chico. Lunch will be provided. Speaker is Chico Supt. Don Elsom.

MEETING CANCELED – The Decatur Buyers Association meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled.

RHOME VETERANS EVENT – Rhome Veterans Day Ceremony and Celebration is Saturday at the Rhome Veterans Park. Parade starts at 11 a.m. followed by a USO style variety show at 1 p.m. at the Family Park Civic Pavilion. Bring your lawn chairs and refreshments.

4-H COUNCIL MEETING – A Wise County 4-H Council meeting is 6 tonight at the extension office in Decatur. The meeting will last for about an hour. All 4-Hers in Wise County who currently hold officer positions as president or council delegate need to attend if possible.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Bridgeport Spirit of Christmas applications are now available at the Bridgeport Public Library. They will be accepted at the Bridgeport Library during regular business hours. Applications are due by noon Tuesday.

FUNERALS – Service for Sue Stevens, 65, of Rhome is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Billy Manning, 86, of Chico is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Joseph Alvarez, 85, of Alvord is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Billy Ray Brammer, 84, of Burleson, formerly of Wise County, is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Chapel.