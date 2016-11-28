Monday, November 28, 2016

KEIPER’S LIFE SENTENCE UPHELD – A Boyd man convicted last year of murder lost his appeal in Pennsylvania last week. The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled Nov. 21 that Richard F. Keiper, 70, should serve his life sentence he was given in October of 2015 after being found guilty of murdering Alfred L. Barnes in Pennsylvania in 1968. Keiper was arrested in Wise County in 2013 and returned to Pennsylvania to stand trial.

MONDAY RAINFALL – Early morning storms brought rain to Wise County. Rainfall totals included 1.4 inches in Alvord, 1.05 in Greenwood, 0.75 in Bridgeport and 0.25 in Decatur. No more rain is in the forecast for today. Today’s high is expected to reach 69 degrees.

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD will accept GT referral forms Nov. 28-Dec. 15 for students who are currently in kindergarten through 11th grade. Return completed forms to your child’s campus.

GIVING TUESDAY – Rhome Public Library is participating in the nationwide Giving Tuesday Event tomorrow. Donations may be made to the Rhome Public Library, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and the oldest library in Wise County, at libraryfunding.mydagsite.com. You can also stop by the library 11 a.m.-7 p.m. to make a donation.

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry Sing-Along program is 6:30 tonight in the second floor G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Admission is free. An offering will be received to be used toward the expenses of the museum.

TOY RUN – The 17th Annual Wise County Toy Run is Sunday, Dec. 4. Registration is 10 a.m.-noon at the McCarroll Middle School parking lot on West Thompson Street in Decatur. The parade ride will leave Decatur at 12:30 p.m. with a police escort and head to Bridgeport. Each rider should bring at least one unwrapped toy for a 3- to 12-year-old child or a $10 minimum donation. The event will also feature door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, a raffle for a V nose trailer and more. Call Big Ed at 940-683-4742, John at 940-393-2917 or Scott at 940-389-0200.

SANTA AND THE STAGECOACH – The City of Bridgeport’s Santa and the Stagecoach Tree Lighting Event is 5:30-7 tonight at Bridgeport City Hall. It will include a tree lighting, live entertainment, Santa Claus, food, cookie decorating and crafts for the kids. Call 940-683-3400.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board meets at 7 tonight at the DISD Administration Building, 307 S. Cates St. The agenda includes public hearings on District of Innovation and the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).

FUNERALS – Service for Lou Ann Cross Cate, 70, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Grace Baptist Church in Decatur, with burial at Thurmond-Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Kimberly “Kim” Foreman Cobb, 51, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sweetwater Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Billy Slimp, 69, of Arlington is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for James Kimbrell of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Funcannon, 66, of Cottondale will be held at a later date. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.