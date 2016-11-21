Monday, November 21, 2016

KENNAN INDICTED FOR ASSAULT – Brett Walter Kennan, 33, of Newark was indicted by a Wise County grand jury last Thursday on one count of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an alleged assault in August that led to the death of Freddie Ballard, 58, of Newark. The indictment alleges that Kennan “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” caused serious bodily injury to Ballard by striking Ballard with the defendant’s hand. The grand jury also found that Kennan’s hand was used as a deadly weapon. Ballard died from his injuries on Sept. 3. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

HOOPS ACTION – With school out for Thanksgiving break, several basketball teams are in action today. The Decatur boys head to Denton Ryan at noon. The Decatur girls go Glen Rose at 6 p.m. The Bridgeport Bulls travel to Ponder at 2 p.m. The Boyd boys play Godley at home at 7:30 p.m. The Alvord girls take on Denton Braswell at 6:45 p.m. at home. The Paradise girls are at Graham at 2 p.m. The Paradise boys meet DeLeon at 6 p.m. at home. Chico teams head Valley View with action beginning at 4 p.m.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

TOUR OF HOMES – This year’s Decatur Woman’s Club Tour of Homes is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Stops on this year’s tour include the homes of Kevin and Melinda Wray at 394 County Road 1170, Jay and Marla Davidson at 1608 Thousand Oaks Drive, Thom and Judy Lambert at 303 Brookhollow and the Flying V ranch residence, 297 Private Road 1173. Refreshments will be served at Black Creek Farms, 2324 Old Decatur Rd. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice, Swanky Shop or from any member of the club.

SANTA AND THE STAGECOACH – The City of Bridgeport’s Santa and the Stagecoach Tree Lighting Event is 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 28 at Bridgeport City Hall. It will include a tree lighting, live entertainment, Santa Claus, food, cookie decorating and crafts for the kids. Call 940-683-3400.

CHRISTMAS OF HOPE – Wise Hope’s annual Christmas of Hope now has Angels available for the community. This program helps children whose lives have been affected by domestic violence have a special Christmas. Angels are located at the Outreach office at 608 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur during regular office hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Call 940-626-4585.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Regional will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur Monday. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

DECATUR 4-H MEETING – The Decatur 4-H Club will meet 6 tonight at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Call 940-393-5029.

DEMOCRATS TO MEET – The Wise County Democrats will meet 6:30 tonight at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. Plans for 2018 will be discussed.

MEAT SALE – The Knights of Columbus Council 9644 is holding its annual smoked meat sale. Turkeys ($40), hams ($45) and briskets ($70) will be smoked on the parking lot of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Decatur Tuesday and Wednesday and may be picked up beginning at noon Wednesday. Call 940-627-2078.

FUNERALS – Service for Eugene E. Adams, 84, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Robert “Bob” Ferrier, 79, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Bible Baptist Church of Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Robert Funcannon, 66, of Cottondale is pending at Jones-Bridgeport.