Monday, November 14, 2016

3 TEENS HURT IN WRECK – Three teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle wreck south of Decatur Sunday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Ralph Wallace said an SUV was westbound on County Road 4228 nearly a mile off U.S. 81/287 when it came over a hill and the right front tire left the roadway. The driver overcorrected and went off the road on the south side of the roadway, crashing through a pipe fence. Two passengers in the vehicle were flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth while the driver was taken by a private vehicle to Wise Health System in Decatur. No names were released, but Wallace said at least one was a local resident. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m.

CITY OF DECATUR’S REGULAR POLICE PHONE LINE DOWN – 911 is not affected. Decatur residents who need non-emergency assistance can call the Wise county Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.

HOUSE DAMAGED BY FIRE – A house near Cottondale was heavily damaged by fire Saturday morning. The fire in the 300 block of County Road 3573 was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke coming out of the single-wide mobile home around 8:30 a.m. Fire departments from Cottondale, Boyd, Salt Creek and Paradise responded along with Wise County EMS. No one was home at the time of the fire. Fire Investigator Jeff Dougherty said fire gutted one end of the home while the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

LADY EAGLES FINISH SIXTH – The Decatur Lady Eagles finished sixth in the 4A race at the University Interscholastic League championships. Taylor Butler ran 11:55 for 12th, Elizabeth Culpepper 19th in 12:06, Audri Baber 64th in 12:39, Makenzie Fox 66th in 12:40, Ana Martinez 128th in 13:33, Hadley Carter 138th in 13:50 and Vanessa Sanders 141st in 14:02. The Northwest Texans finished 12th in 5A. Jacob Webster took 42nd in 16:21, Tucker Dunn 62nd in 16:33, Joseph Thomas 90th in 16:52, Carson Hughes 111th in 17:11, Jarred O’Connor 113th in 17:14, Colton Kelly 119th in 17:21 and Tyler Allen 137th in 17:51. In the 4A boys race, Decatur’s Alan Rangle ran 16:42 for 30th, Bridgeport’s Salvador Garcia 16:50 for 37th, Eric Aguilar 16:52 for 40th, Manuel Garcia 17:10 for 65th and Decatur’s Charlie Doubrava 17:20 for 85th. Slidell’s Hunter Horner ran 18:35 for 53rd in Class A and Alvord’s Matthew Johnson took 51st in 18:01 in the 2A final.

CHICO FALLS IN THE REGION SEMIFINAL – The Chico Lady Dragons fell in three games to Thrall Friday in the 2A Region II semifinal 25-11, 25-8, 25-10. Kiley Marburger and Raven Leal combined for 30 kills.

HISTORICAL MEETINGS – The public is invited to three meetings Thursday at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity Street in Decatur. At noon, the Wise County Historical Society will hold their regular monthly meeting. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum by 3 p.m. Wednesday. At 1 p.m., the Wise County Historical Commission will hold a quarterly meeting to discuss updates on several projects they have in the works. Then at 7 p.m., the annual joint historical societies meeting will be held. All Wise County historical societies/groups are invited to participate. Speakers this year will discuss the famed “Lost Battalion” of WWII, and some speakers will be Battalion descendants. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Two local churches will serve as drop-off locations for gift-filled shoeboxes as part of Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. Donations may be dropped off at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 886 County Road 1326, in Bridgeport and First Baptist Church, 1200 Preskitt Road in Decatur, from Nov. 14-21. For information on what can be included in the shoeboxes, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock, and Mineral Society meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to hold their annual Thanksgiving meal and meeting at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Election of 2016-2017 officers will be held. Members will bring a covered dish to go with a smoked turkey. Members are asked to bring canned goods to be donated to WARM. Visitors are welcome. Call 940-735-0361.

COMMUNITY COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will hold a meeting at noon today at Pizza Hut in Decatur dedicating a book written about Decatur citizen R.L. Johnson. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 940-627-9082 or 940-799-9495.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – Wise County commissioners have a full day of meetings today. They will kick things off with a public hearing for a proposed amendment to the Wise County Flood Prevention Ordinance. It starts at 8:30 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. They will hear comments from citizens, but any related action will be taken at their regular meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in the same room. At their regular meeting they will also discuss proposed amendments to the county development rules and regulations and a resolution for the indigent defense grant program. They will consider appointments to Wise County ESD No. 1 Board of Directors and discuss for approval department head reports and budget amendments. Commissioners will adjourn and reconvene in a third meeting at 1 p.m. today in the training room of the Wise County elections office, 200 S. Trinity St., in Decatur. They will discuss potential changes to the Wise County thoroughfare plan with representatives of the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

FUNERALS – Service for James Mark Parks, 65, of Boyd is 2 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Richard Dale Bridges, 73, formerly of Boyd is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Hawkins.

MEMORIAL service for Wesley Greer, 75, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICES for Helen Nigh-Spanglo, 89, and Guy York, 63, both of Decatur are pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Robert Michael “Mike” Mayo, 66, of Chico is 1 p.m. Thursday at Ryan, Okla., Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.