Monday, December 5, 2016

COAT AND UMBRELLA WEATHER – Today’s forecast includes a high temperature of 49 degrees with an 80 percent chance of showers after noon. Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 42 degrees. Weekend rainfall totals included 0.81 of an inch in Decatur, 0.8 in Paradise, 0.7 in Cottondale, 0.61 in Rhome and 0.5 in Greenwood and Bridgeport. The weather is expected to remain dry as we approach the middle of the week, but an Arctic cold front is expected to bring some of the coldest air in a couple of years by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

TOY RUN – About 800 motorcyclists participated in yesterday’s Wise County Toy Run, which collects toys for local children in need.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

RETIRED TEACHER MEETING – The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center. The program will be presented by musician Larry Clark of Denton. Cost of the luncheon is $11 and can be paid for by cash or check. Former educators and administrators invited. For a reservation call 940-575-2341.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT – Ann Ayers will teach kids how to sculpt an ornament Tuesday at Chico Public Library. Only 20 spots are available, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Angels are now available for adoption through the Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas. Angels are located at Wells Fargo and Woodhaven banks in Rhome. Angels should be returned by noon Friday. Monetary donations may be made at the Rhome Wells Fargo.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE – Paradise Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner 6:30 tonight at the Boyd Community Center. The Chamber will present Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and student citizen awards. Speaker will be Lisa Graves. Sagebrush will cater the meal.

PESTICIDE APPLICATORS – Private Pesticide Applicators can receive 5 Hour Continuing Education Units (CEUs) at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 8:30. Lunch is included. Cost is $45. Call the Wise County Extension office ASAP to sign up, 940-627-3341.

APPRECIATION DINNER – Wise County Committee on Aging will hold a dinner to recognize and thank their Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers and donors 6 p.m. today at the parish hall of Ascension and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5094 U.S. 380. RSVP to Amy at the WCCA office, 940-627-5329.

FUNERALS – Service for David Deaton, 63, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Larry Dauenhauer, 69, of Chico is 1 p.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Alvie Geeslin, 90, of Chico. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Billy Ross Slimp, 69, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sunday at Cottondale Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.