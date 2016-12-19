Monday, December 19, 2016

ARCTIC AIR – The temperature dipped to 10 degrees before sunrise this morning as Arctic air that arrived Saturday afternoon remains in place over Wise County. After staying below freezing all day yesterday, the temperature is expected to reach 35 this afternoon before falling to 25 tonight.

LADY EAGLES HEAD TO SPRINGTOWN – The Decatur Lady Eagles take on Springtown at 6:15 tonight.

BOWIE TRIPS PARADISE – In a matchup of last year’s district co-champs, Bowie beat the Paradise Lady Panthers 45-22 Friday. Boyd fell to Nocona 64-56. The Slidell girls moved to 2-0 in 21-A with 54-39 win over Forestburg. Alvord tripped up Lindsay 55-39. In boys action, Slidell beat Era 51-47. Decatur edged Bowie 52-47. Peaster took down Bridgeport 48-40.

STOCK SHOW – Tickets for Decatur Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo are now available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce office. Decatur Night is Saturday, Feb. 4 for the 7:30 p.m. performance. Tickets are $28 each. Call the chamber office at 940-627-3107.

DEMOCRATIC CHRISTMAS PARTY – The Wise County Democratic Party will hold a Christmas party 6:30 tonight at 106 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Bring your favorite dish to share. Call Janet Akers-Amos at 940-399-7352.

SANTA AT THE LIBRARY – Preschool children are invited to the Decatur Public Library for some holiday fun at 10:30 a.m. today. There will be holiday stories and songs with a special guest appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your camera for a picture with Santa. If you miss your photo opportunity, Santa will return to the library at 3:30 p.m. so he doesn’t miss any of the children. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

BLOOD DRIVE – James Wood Motors in Decatur will hold a Carter BloodCare blood drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday. Call 940-627-7661 to schedule an appointment.

FUNERAL – Service for Jimmy Reed, 78, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Eastside Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel at Jones-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Bob Watson, 73, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Maria Gomez, 51, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Robert A. Ahlstrand, 75, of Newark is 6 tonight at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Kathy Byrd Jones, 65, of Newark is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Hawkins Chapel with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.