Monday, December 12, 2016

OFFICER STILL HOSPITALIZED – Wise County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Mike Neagle remains in the hospital at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth following a wreck during a pursuit last Thursday in Decatur. Sheriff Lane Akin said Neagle had surgery Saturday morning and that the surgeon was “optimistic that all went well.” Neagle suffered a neck injury in the crash. Neagle and fellow investigator James Mayo were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on David Nickolas Armstrong of Bridgeport when Armstrong fled. He was later caught and arrested. He remained in the Wise County Jail Monday morning.

EAGLES WIN TOURNAMENT – Parker Hicks scored 33 points as the Decatur Eagles beat Weatherford 68-45 to win the Decatur Invitational Saturday.

SANTA ON THE STREETS – Santa will continue his visit through Decatur by visiting neighborhoods near downtown Decatur (east of U.S. 81/287, west of U.S. Business 81/287, south of Walnut Street and north of Hale Street) beginning at 5 tonight. Santa will continue visiting parts of Decatur through Thursday.

ANGELS AVAILABLE – Home Health Care of North Central Texas at 401 Center Court Drive in Bridgeport has elderly and disabled angels ready to adopt. Donations are also accepted if you want to adopt but don’t want to do the shopping. Call 940-683-3300 or come by the office.

HEART OF A CHAMPION DEADLINE – Deadline to sign up for Heart of a Champion Rodeo is today. Individuals with special needs who would like to participate should call Charli Franks, 940-393-1494. If you would like to volunteer, call Lyndi Luttrull, 940-577-0913. The event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at NRS Event Center in Decatur. Spectators are welcome.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

STEAMING POLAR EXPRESS – Children are invited to visit the Decatur Public Library 5:30- 8 p.m. Tuesday on National Cocoa Day for a special STEAMing Event and a screening of the animated film “The Polar Express.” Hot cocoa will be served. Seating is limited, and registration is required. Call the library at 940-393-0290 or visit www.decaturpubliclibrary.com.

HISTORICAL COMMISSION MEETING – The Wise County Historical Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur.

COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will meet at noon today at the Pizza Hut in Decatur to discuss “Jesus is the reason for the season.”

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council meets 6 tonight at City Hall, 201 E. Walnut. The agenda includes a request from the Decatur Cemetery Board to increase the price of grave spaces by $100.

NORTHWEST TO NAME SCHOOL – Northwest ISD trustees will consider naming the district’s sixth middle school after Leo Adams, former Justin mayor and school board member, at tonight’s meeting.

FUNERALS – Service for Johnnie McGraw, 81, of Runaway Bay is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Keith David Long, 53, of Sunset is 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Alvord with burial at 2 p.m. at Grapevine Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Leroy Ashcraft, 84, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.