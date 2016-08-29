Monday, August 29, 2016

CONSTABLE DOUG PARR UNDER FIRE – The work of Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr is under scrutiny after he repeatedly refused to comply with orders of Auditor Ann McCuiston and the Wise County commissioners. His county charge accounts have been frozen since June 13 because he failed to address issues with inventory, many of which were related to his county vehicle. Over the past few months, there have also been questions about how many papers Parr is actually serving. According to information obtained through open records requests, the sheriff’s office served 236 sets of papers from Precinct 3 on Parr’s behalf from Jan. 1, 2014, through June 30, 2016, while serving less than 10 for all other precincts combined during that same time period. Parr said his work was limited for a period of time in 2014 due to a back injury, but he could not recall the exact dates. Despite his workload being limited, he continued to use the county gas card in fiscal year 2014, spending almost more than all other constables combined, according to county gas card bills obtained through an open records request. Copies of the weekend Messenger were hard to find Saturday, as newsstands were emptied before noon, but the full story can be read online at wcmess.com/parr.

MISSING THE MESS? – Store clerks at more than one Wise County location reported an individual purchased every copy of the Wise County Messenger from their newsstands Saturday morning. If you missed out, we have a few copies for sale at the Messenger office, 115 S. Trinity in Decatur, or we invite you to read all the weekend content online at wcmessenger.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCORES – Alvord 19, Nocona 14; Lake Worth 48, Boyd 21; Mineral Wells 48, Bridgeport 6; Perrin-Whitt 34, Chico 18; Decatur 74, Springtown 42; Northwest 27, Alvarado 21; Holliday 3, Paradise 0; Victory Christian 51, Dallas Lakehill 22

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry sing-along program is 6:30 tonight in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum at 1602 S. Trinity St., Decatur. Admission is free. An offering will be received toward the expenses of the museum.

BAND MEETING – A mandatory meeting for all Bridgeport middle and high school band parents is 6-6:30 tonight at the high school band hall.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners will have a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2017 at 8:30 a.m. today in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. Citizens will have the opportunity to speak. The hearing will be followed by their regular meeting at 9 a.m., which is also open to the public.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board will have a public hearing on the proposed 2016-2017 budget and tax rate at tonight’s meeting. The board will then vote to adopt both the tax rate and budget. The district is proposing a 1-cent increase to the tax rate, to $1.34 per $100 of taxable value. In other business on Monday’s brief agenda, the board will discuss naming the new Rann Elementary gym. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the DISD Administration Building, 307 S. Cates.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD – The Bridgeport School Board will have a public hearing today on the proposed 2016-2017 budget and tax rate. After the public hearing, the board will vote to adopt the tax rate and budget. They will also discuss and approve amendments to the 2015-2016 budget. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 2107 15th St.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council will hold a public hearing to receive comments on the fiscal year 2016-2017 tax rate at a meeting 6 tonight at city hall. Although the city has officially proposed a tax rate of 71.7 cents per $100 of taxable value, the city created next year’s budget based on keeping the tax rate at the current level of 70.3 cents.

FUNERALS – Service for Robert L. Sanders, 76, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Fellowship with burial at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for Rosa Wilson, 82, of Decatur is pending at Coker-Hawkins.

FUNERAL for Jean Adams, 82, of Decatur is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Friendship Baptist Church with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 2. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for Kenneth H. Peel, 80, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Verda Pearl Hudson, 85, of Bridgeport is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Community Church in Decatur with burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cooper Creek Cemetery in Denton. Family visitation is 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.