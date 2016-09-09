Friday, September 9, 2016

PATRIOT DAY EVENTS – Patriot Day, observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, is Sunday. It is held in memory of 2,977 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and honors first responders. First responders and U.S. military members will be honored before the Boyd High School football game tonight. All first responders and active or former members of the military are invited to attend and will be admitted to the game for free with their ID. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Eagle Drive Baptist Church in Decatur is having a communitywide service 11 a.m. Sunday to honor first responders. Lunch will follow. The Wise County Veterans Museum in Bridgeport will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the Veterans Group will honor Wise County first responders at an event at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park in Decatur.

BRIDGEPORT TAKES ON GAINESVILLE – The Bridgeport Bulls will try to move to 2-1 on the football season when they play Gainesville at Bull-Memorial Stadium tonight. Keep up with the action on the live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores along with updates from area games. The rest of tonight’s schedule: Alvord at Era; Tolar at Boyd; Chico at Santo; Northwest vs. Byron Nelson; Paradise at Jacksboro; UME Prep at Victory.

DECATUR TO PLAY AT STAR – The Decatur Eagles will take on Midlothian Heritage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday The Star in Frisco. Keep up with the action on the live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores.

BOYD, PARADISE MEET IN VOLLEYBALL – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets will start their district title defense with a noon match Saturday at Paradise. Alvord opens district at Ranger. Chico welcomes in Perrin-Whitt.

NORTHWEST TAKES ON ALEDO IN TOP 10 SHOWDOWN – The Northwest Lady Texans will face Aledo in a top-10 volleyball showdown at 6:30 tonight. Bridgeport heads to Graham and Decatur plays at Kennedale.

WEEKEND WEATHER – After a warm day today with a high of 94 with a heat index value of 97 expected, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and rain chances Saturday. The forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of storms tonight and 60 percent chance on Saturday with a high of 81.

BENEFIT CAR WASH – There is a car wash 9 a.m.-noon today at Bridgeport Eye Center benefiting Dr. Young’s fundraising effort for the Susan G. Komen three-day breast cancer walk in San Diego. Minimum donation is $5.

FFA ALUMNI MEETING – The Decatur FFA Alumni Annual Membership Kick-Off is 6 p.m. Monday at the Ag Building.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Street Grill in Bridgeport. All veterans are invited.

CHICO 4-H – The Chico 4-H Club will meet 3 p.m. Sunday in the Chico Elementary School cafeteria.

CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library is having Ladies Craft Night 6:30 tonight. This month’s craft will be homemade acorn decorations. Only 20 spots are available, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

FUNERALS – Service for Tony Prince, 55, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Paula Beth White, 63, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Freddy Lee Walton, 65, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Steve Spiel, 83, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Decatur Community Church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Michael Clifton “Wolf” Parrish, 57, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 3. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL graveside for Earl Stokes, 76, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Saturday at West Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL for Bruce Alan Church, 64, of Bridgeport is 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Wise County Park.