Friday, September 30, 2016

2 INDICTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT OF OFFICER – Two people who led officers on a high speed chase through the county in late July, ramming an officer’s car and throwing items out the window at the officer, were indicted last week on multiple charges including aggravated assault against a public servant. Brandon Cole Long, 28, of Paradise was driving a stolen vehicle as he fled the officer on July 23 in the Paradise area. He was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest/detention with vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle. His passenger, Lana Kristine O’Connell, 28, of Grand Prairie was indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant for throwing a vehicle jack out the window and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

BRIDGEPORT ROLLS PAST BENBROOK – The Bridgeport Bulls rolled up 541 yards in a 63-42 victory over Benbrook in the non-district finale at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth Thursday. Marcellus Johnson finished with the three grabs for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Jason Faulkenberry went 15-for-21 for 378 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – The Boyd Yellowjackets head to Jacksboro after a week off, looking for their first win. Follow our live blog of the action at wcmessenger.com/scores. In other action, Alvord takes on City View. Chico goes to Gainesville to play the Gainesville State School. Northwest travels to Brewer. Victory Christian plays Fort Worth Hill. Decatur and Paradise are off.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Bridgeport Monday. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care, 2202 U.S. 380 No. 112. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

HEALTH AND SAFETY – Hospice Plus and Home Health of North Central Texas is having the Wise Senior Health and Safety Expo 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There will be more than 30 booths, and S&J Pharmacy will be giving flu shots for no charge with Medicare or $20. Admission is free. There will be entertainment, door prizes and a complimentary lunch. RSVP to Debbie Bounds, dbounds@HospicePlus.net, 817-899-8529. Donations of non-perishable food items for WARM will be accepted.

FOOD AND DRINK – Taste Bridgeport is 5:30-8 p.m. today in downtown. Tickets are $25, which includes food tasting, wine pairing, a wine glass, entrance to the after-party and two drink tickets. Tickets for the after-party only are $15. Jake Hooker will play at 8 p.m., and Le Freak will play at 9:30. Tickets may be purchased at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Civic Center, among other locations.

BENEFIT CONCERT – The Wise County Historical Society is having a benefit concert featuring the Forgiven Quartet 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the museum for $10. Tickets at the door will be $12.

CRUISE NIGHTS – The last Cruise Nights on the Courthouse Square of 2016 is 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. Registration for the Classic Car Show is 4-7 p.m. Stores and restaurants will be open late for visitors. Call 940-399-9558.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The 12th annual Decatur Lions Club Golf Tournament is Saturday at the Decatur Country Club. The tournament is a four-person scramble and limited to the first 18 teams. Cost is $60 per person, which includes lunch, green fee and cart. Mulligans will be sold at the country club (limit two). Registration is at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8:30. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and last-place teams. There will also be door prizes and contests for hole-in-one, closest-to-the-pin and longest drive. The tournament benefits the Lions Club building and civic activities and Decatur Boy Scout Troop 121.

MOVIE NIGHT – Chico Public Library will show “Monster House” 6:30 tonight for movie night. One bag of popcorn is included. The movie is rated “PG.”

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. All veterans are invited.

FUNERALS – Service for Peggy Calvert, 76, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Immanuel Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for LaVerne Moreland, 84, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Saturday at Rhome Church of Christ with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Kelly Wayne Holmes-Moon, 53, of Denton is 12 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Denton with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Family visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Louise Johnson, 99, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.