Friday, September 2, 2016

AUGUST ONE OF WETTEST ON RECORD – After a hot and dry first half of August, the month ended with much cooler, wetter weather. In fact, last month ended up being the second-wettest August on record, dating back to 1974. The 7.66 inches recorded last month was second only to the 9.51 inches recorded in August of 1996. The first half of August also saw seven days of 100 degrees or higher, while temperatures didn’t climb above 93 degrees the rest of the month, according to weather watcher Doyle Green in Decatur. Temperatures ranged from a high of 102 on Aug. 11 to a low of 62 on Aug. 16.

RAINFALL REPORT – September is off to a wet start as well as rain showers moved through Wise County yesterday morning. Rainfall totals included 0.71 of an inch in Decatur, 0.35 in Greenwood, 0.3 in Alvord, 0.22 in Bridgeport and 0.15 in Rhome. Today’s forecast includes a 30 percent chance of rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – The Decatur Eagles will try to follow up last week’s explosive offensive performance when the Alvarado Indians arrive at Eagle Stadium at 7 tonight. Follow the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores along with updates of area games. The rest of the Wise County schedule: Sacred Heart at Alvord; Boyd at Holliday; Bridgeport at Burkburnett; Bells at Chico; Henrietta at Paradise and Victory Christian at Wichita Christian.

NORTHWEST MOVES TO 2-0 – Prince Mavula threw for 371 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for two more scores in the Northwest Texans’ 69-46 win over McKinney North. Gavin Holmes caught four touchdowns and finished with 240 yards receiving.

BOYD CROSS COUNTRY MEET – The Boyd High School Invitational is Saturday with the varsity girls running at 8 a.m. The varsity boys follow. Paradise will also run at the meet. Decatur will head to Denton to run at the Marcus I Invitational at North Lakes Park.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services-WIC will be closed Monday for Labor Day and will reopen 7 a.m. Tuesday. The office will also be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, for staff training and will reopen the following day. The office will be open 7 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Call to schedule your appointment at 940-627-5796, or for the IBCLC call the 24-hour breastfeeding hotline at 1-800-687-1252.

CLOSED FOR TRAINING – The Veteran Service Office will be closed Sept. 5-9 for staff to attend semi-annual state training. The office will reopen 8 a.m. Monday, Sept 12.

HOLIDAY CLOSING – Wise County Development Services and the Decatur Dumpsite will close on Monday. The other dumpsites (Boyd, Chico, and Cottondale) will close the next business day on Sept 7.

FAMILY FUN NIGHT – Aurora Ballpark Family Fun Night is 5-10 p.m. Sunday. The free event will include live bands, classic car show, distance hitting competition, water games and inflatables, food trucks and more. Proceeds will be used for the addition of a second field at the ballpark. Call Aurora Event Coordinator Janet Derting at 817-636-2783.

PARK SPRINGS HOMECOMING – The 62nd Park Springs Homecoming and Reunion is Sunday at Park Springs Victory Baptist Church, 4346 N. Texas 101. A meal will be served after church services, no later than 12:30 p.m. The program will begin at 2 and will include the Buckner band and speakers.

CRUISE NIGHTS – Decatur Main Street’s Cruise Nights on the Courthouse Square is 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. Registration for the classic car show is $10 per vehicle. Stores and restaurants will be open late for visitors.

ENJOY THE HOLIDAY – Have a safe and happy Labor Day holiday weekend. No Update will be published Monday, but any breaking news over the weekend will be posted at WCMessenger.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Earl Stokes, 76, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Rosa Lee Wilson, 82, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Sycamore Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.