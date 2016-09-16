Friday, September 16, 2016

MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FOR STABBING – A Bridgeport man was arrested Wednesday night after stabbing another man during a fight. Bridgeport police officers were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Thompson around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located the alleged assailant, Miguel Gonzalez of Bridgeport, and his victim, Miguel Tovar of Bridgeport, on Thompson Street. Bridgeport Chief Steve Stanford said Gonzalez was treated at Wise Health System for minor wounds before he was transferred to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tovar was flown by air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he is in stable condition. Stanford said drugs and alcohol appeared to have escalated the incident. Two witnesses at the scene – Brynna Odell of Sunset and Manuel Fernandez of White Settlement – were also arrested for unrelated warrants. For more, see the weekend Wise County Messenger.

3 ARRESTED FOLLOWING CHASE – The driver of a Honda Accord who fled from Department of Public Safety troopers who attempted to stop him in Rhome late Wednesday night was arrested in Fort Worth after a chase. The trooper attempted to stop the car for speeding on U.S. 81/287 but the driver sped away. The car struck a tree on U.S. 81/287 near Loop 820 in Fort Worth. The driver and two occupants were not injured and taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Austin area. The driver, Mark Morales, 18, of Austin, was arrested and taken to the Wise County Jail where he was charged with evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. Two passengers were also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – The Alvord Bulldogs (2-1) welcome in the unbeaten Electra Tigers. Follow the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores along with updates from area games. In other action, Boyd heads to Henrietta; Bridgeport faces Sanger for Homecoming; Chico travels to Nocona; Decatur goes to Stephenville; Paradise plays a road game at City View; and Victory Christian welcomes in Covenant Classical.

WEEKEND VOLLEYBALL – The Decatur Lady Eagles take on Abilene Wylie at home at 5 p.m. today. Boyd heads to Henrietta. Paradise goes to City View. Bridgeport welcomes in Burkburnett. Northwest travels to Azle. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Alvord will go to Chico.

SOUTHWEST SWAP MEET – The Southwest Swap Meet began at sunrise this morning at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. The meet is open to the public during daylight hours today and tomorrow and will end Sunday afternoon. Admission is free. Parking is $5.

RED CROSS MEETING – The Red Cross Wise County Disaster Action Team will meet at Don Jorge’s in Paradise 4 p.m. Saturday. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is welcome. Call Kristina Kemp at 817-798-3471.

BAKE SALE FOR WARM – The employees of First State Bank, 661 W. Thompson in Decatur, will have a bake sale 9 a.m.-close today. All proceeds benefit WARM.

MEDICARE WORKSHOP – A Medicare Educational Workshop will be held at the Decatur Public Library 6:30 p.m. Monday. A licensed Humana agent, Bridgett Williams, will answer questions and go over Medicare options for people 65 years and over.

VENDOR EVENT – The Sassy Shoportunity vendor event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. The free event will feature local vendors.

FUN DAY EVENT – City Church in Decatur will hold a free Sunday Fun Day event 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 3483 Farm Road 51. It will feature food and games for kids.

DEMOCRATS TO MEET – The Wise County Democrats will meet 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at a new location, the Decatur Visitors Center at 106 S. Trinity. The party meets every third Monday and meetings include a guest speaker and snacks. Visit wisedemocrats.com or call 940-399-7352.

BAKE SALE – The Paradise High School Rodeo Team will hold a bake sale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the NRS Store in Decatur.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Loretta M. Keller, 88, of Alvord is 2 p.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 3.

FUNERAL for Galdina Iracheta, 73, of Paradise is 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Visitation is 6 to 7 p.m. today with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for LG Mantooth, 77, of Decatur is 3 p.m. Sunday at The Memorial Chapel at Restland Funeral home in Dallas. Family visitation is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Restland Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Paul Gilbreath, 81, of Runaway Bay is pending at Hawkins.

SERVICE for Anthony Lamont Harrison, 68, of Springtown is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.