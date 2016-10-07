Friday, October 7, 2016

BOIL WATER NOTICE – Due to equipment failure at Bridgeport’s Water Plant, residents in the City of Bridgeport need to boil water prior to consumption. The city began notifying water customers yesterday afternoon around 4 p.m. The notice included the following instruction: “To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.” When boiling water restrictions are lifted, the city will notify all customers. For information, call the City of Bridgeport at 940-683-3400.

RAIN REPORT – An approaching cold front brought showers to our area this morning. As of 7:30 a.m., rainfall totals included 3 inches in Cottondale, 2.23 in Rhome, 1.55 in Bridgeport, 1.4 in Decatur and 1.1 in Alvord. The rain should end this morning and give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon according to the National Weather Service forecast. Today’s high is expected to be 68 degrees.

TAKING ON NO. 1 – The Decatur Eagles will take on the top-ranked Argyle Eagles at Eagle Stadium at 7 tonight in the District 4-4A Division I opener. Follow the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores. In other football action, Boyd welcomes in Bowie. Bridgeport plays host to Graham. Chico travels to Seymour. Northwest faces Saginaw at home. Paradise visits Breckenridge. Victory Christian will face Faustina Academy at home.

VOLLEYBALL SHOWDOWN – The Decatur Lady Eagles will take on Argyle at home at 5 p.m. in a matchup of the past three 4A state champions. Both are ranked in the top 10 in 4A. In other action, Boyd faces Bowie at 4 p.m. Bridgeport takes on Gainesville at home. Northwest hosts Saginaw. Paradise plays at Holliday Saturday. Chico welcomes in Newcastle at 10 a.m. Saturday. Alvord heads to Poolville.

PAINT THE TOWN PINK – Paint the Town Pink is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today on the Decatur Square. The annual event sponsored by the Wise Health Foundation and Decatur Main Street during Breast Cancer Awareness month each October features a silent auction with items donated by local merchants, a bake sale and lunch. All proceeds benefit the Mary’s Gift program. The event also features a Pink Line ceremony, in which breast cancer survivors are invited to take part in painting the traffic lines on Main Street pink. Call 940-626-1384.

CRUISIN’ DAYS – The 29th Annual Newark Fire Dept Cruisin’ Days began yesterday and continues through Saturday. The event includes a carnival all three days, Bingo Friday night and Saturday, a parade 10 a.m. Saturday, vendor booths, concessions and entertainment all day Saturday, a barbecue dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by a cake auction, fire dept. awards and a dance with DJ Mary Embry.

FALL FESTIVAL – Greenwood’s 19th annual Fall Festival is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Greenwood. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the Greenwood/Slidell Fire Department fish fry starts at 5 p.m. To reserve a craft or food booth, call Gerry Galloway, 940-627-7999; or Linda Hood, 940-466-7597.

OPEN HOUSE – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge will open to visitors 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free ice cream will be served, and members will dedicate a historical marker for the building, located on Main Street in Greenwood.

ABWN – The next Area Business Women’s Network lunch is 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Decatur Civic Center. Reservations are due Monday. RSVP to info@abwn.org. Bring business cards to network and a door prize if you wish.

CONCERT – “The Good News Band,” featuring Will Thomasson and wife, Pat, of Mansfield and Chico native David Robinson and wife, Chelsa, will be in concert for the 11 a.m. worship service at the Crafton Baptist Church, 2590 FM 2127, Sunday. A potluck luncheon will immediately follow after the service.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay. All veterans are invited.

BLESSING OF ANIMALS – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur in conjunction with the Episcopal Church of Wise County will have Blessing of the Animals 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. The event will be at 905 S. Church St. Bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers.

4-H MEETING – The Chico 4-H Club will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday on the Downtown Chico Square. Call Kelly Martin at 940-210-2506.

CRAFT FAIR – The Decatur Eagle softball team is having a craft fair 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, at the high school cafeteria. Proceeds benefit the team and Wise Area Relief Mission. Admission is a small donation or canned food. Concessions will be sold.

PINK OUT – Decatur ISD will hold a “Pink Out” pre-game ceremony tonight. Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend the Eagles’ game that night against Argyle. Survivors are asked to meet at the north end zone at 6:30 p.m. To be recognized on the field, fill out a form at decaturisd.us.

FUNERALS – Service for James “Big Jim” Thompson, 77, of Alvord is 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at Decatur Funeral Home. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Jo North, 87, of Decatur is 3 p.m. Saturday at Decatur Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service.

MEMORIAL service for Dan McKinney, 79, of Decatur will be planned at a later date. Decatur Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

PRIVATE service will be held for Randy Tidwell Sr., 60 of Chico. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Ronnie Allen Dunn, 59, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Betty Wanda Hardin, 85, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

FUNERAL for Frankie Laura Tolbert, 82, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins-Decatur.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Jo Ann McWilliams, 68, of Azle. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Darlene Bramlet, 77, of Arlington is 11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Boyd. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Annie Loafman, 85, of Cleburne is pending at Christian-Hawkins.