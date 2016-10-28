Friday, October 28, 2016

EARLY VOTING SETS ANOTHER RECORD — With 1,543 early votes cast yesterday in Wise County, that brings the four-day total to 7,349. That broke the record of 6,004 votes cast during the first week of early voting in 2012 with two days of voting left this week. The first week of early voting in the Nov. 8 election continues today and tomorrow from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd. Early voting runs through Nov. 4.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY — The Northwest Texans take on Aledo in a battle of unbeaten teams for the District 6-5A title at 7 tonight at Northwest ISD Stadium. Follow the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores. There will also be live updates from the other games in the county. Alvord takes on Windthorst at home. Boyd welcomes in the defending state champions Brock. Bridgeport travels to Iowa Park. Decatur heads to Burkburnett. Paradise goes to Bowie. Victory Christian plays at Haslet Heritage.

VOLLEYBALL WARMUP — The Decatur Lady Eagles will play host to the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets in a warm-up match at 10 a.m. Saturday.

REGIONAL CROSS COUNTRY — Wise County runners will take their shots at earning state trips Saturday at regional meets. The Decatur boys and girls and Bridgeport boys will run in the 4A Region II race at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie starting at 10 a.m. The Alvord boys and girls run in the 2A race beginning at 2:30. The Slidell teams hit the course at 3:30 p.m. for the 1A Region III race. The Northwest Texans and the duo of Lindsay Klasek and Emma Frandsen will run in the 5A Region I race at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock at 10 a.m. The Boyd boys and Paradise boys and girls hit the Lubbock course at 2 p.m. for the 3A race.

POWER OUTAGE — Approximately 1,300 Oncor customers in South Wise County lost power Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m., according to Area Manager Sabrina Easley. Areas affected included Rhome, Aurora and Newark. Power was restored as of 4 p.m. A piece of equipment, likely damaged in Wednesday night’s storm, was the cause, according to Easley.

FALL FEST — Victory Church Fall Fest is 6-8 p.m. Sunday. It will include trunk or treat, food trucks, bounce houses, hot air balloon rides and live and silent auction.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Mount Zion Baptist church will have Trunk or Treat 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct 31, in the parking lot of Legend Bank in Alvord.

FFA BUCKLE SHOW — Alvord Friends of FFA Second Annual Buckle Show is Saturday at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Registration is 7-9 a.m. Weight cards turned in by 9. Show starts at 10. Show includes steers, heifers, longhorns, pigs, goats, lambs, and breeding rabbits. All proceeds benefit Alvord FFA Chapter and provide scholarships.

RELAY BAKE SALE — Carolyn’s Cookie Monster Relay for Life Team will have a Halloween Bake Sale at Legend Bank in Decatur today. All proceeds benefit American Cancer Society. Items will include pumpkin goodies, pecan pies, popcorn balls and Carolyn’s famous cookies.

SPOOKTACULAR FESTIVAL — Alvord Elementary will hold a Spooktacular Festival 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the elementary gym. It will feature carnival games, face painting, a balloon artist, trunk or treat, costume contest, bounce houses, silent auction, food, prizes, a photo booth and more. Most games will require tickets, but the auction, concession and face painting will require cash. Call Jessica Sands at 940-399-0579.

BOO BASH — Decatur Town Square’s Boo Bash is 3-7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. There will be trunk or treat, hay rides, bounce houses and live music. There will be a dog costume contest at 5 p.m.

CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL — Decatur Church of Christ’s Fall Festival is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the church. It will feature carnival games, candy and food.

PARADISE FALL FESTIVAL — The Paradise Fall Festival is 5-7 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Paradise. It will feature games, a hay ride, crafts, music, face painting, bounce houses, toy walk, food and photo booths. The event is hosted by Paradise Community Churches.

SPOOKTACULAR — Bridgeport Parks and Recreation’s Spooktacular Fall Festival is 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center. The free event will include inflatables, a corn maze, carnival games, a costume contest, train rides, balloon animals, face painting and snacks. The Texas Rangers mascot, Rangers Captain, will be there.

MORE HALLOWEEN EVENTS — A full listing of Halloween and fall-related festivals will be featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

FUNERALS — Service for Alexandria Marie Clark, 2, of Alvord is 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Bowie. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Harold Dillinder, 87, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL gathering for Renee Stovall, 54, of Weatherford is 10 a.m. Saturday at 1703 Oliver St. in Weatherford. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Billy Thomas Harrison, 60, of Alvord is 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove No. 3 Cemetery in Chico. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.