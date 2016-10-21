Friday, October 21, 2016

DECATUR HOMECOMING – The Decatur Eagles will play host to the Gainesville Leopards at 7 tonight for their annual homecoming. Keep up with action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores. In other action, Bridgeport takes on Vernon at home. Alvord heads to Olney. Chico travels to Windthorst. Boyd hits the road to Breckenridge. Paradise is in Ponder. Northwest goes to Chisholm Trail.

DECATUR TEAMS WIN DISTRICT – The Decatur boys and girls cross country teams won District 9-4A titles Thursday. Alan Rangel and Taylor Butler finished second in both varsity races. The Bridgeport Bulls finished third as a team and will join the Decatur teams at regionals.

DECATUR BATTLES KRUM – The Decatur Lady Eagles will take on Krum at home today in a pivotal match for District 9-4A playoff seeding. The two teams are tied for second place in the league with two matches remaining. In other volleyball action, Boyd goes to Jacksboro. Bridgeport takes on Argyle. Northwest heads to Chisholm Trail. On Saturday, Paradise plays at Nocona. Poolville visits Chico and Graford comes to Alvord.

TRUNK OR TREAT – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Trunk or Treat event is 4-6 p.m. Sunday in the FUMC parking lot on Miller Street.

COOKOUT – Grace Baptist Church of Decatur is now taking orders for meat for the annual Benevolence Cookout. Turkeys ($35), hams ($40), and briskets ($65) will be smoked on the north parking lot of the church on Friday, Nov. 11, and may be picked up after 6 p.m. To place a meat order, call 940-627-7558.

BENEFIT – A car wash and bake sale benefiting the conjoined twins of Michael and Jill Richards is 10 a.m. Saturday at Circle S in Decatur. Raffle tickets and T-shirts will also be for sale.

CLASS REUNION – The Bridgeport High School Class of ’91 will have its 25th reunion 7 p.m. Saturday at Bono’s Restaurant in Decatur.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Police Department’s 2nd Annual Glow Ball Tournament is Saturday at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. The four-person, best ball format has a shotgun start at 4 p.m. with nine holes played in daylight and nine after dark. Every team will have a Decatur PD representative. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team. It includes glow balls, a meal and prizes. To register, call Decatur PD, 940-393-0300.

CRAFT DAY – Mount Zion Baptist Church will host craft day 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. If you want to make a Christmas tree, bring old jewelry or buttons and tacky glue. If you have your own craft, feel free bring it. A $10 fee goes toward Meals On Wheels/Backpack Ministry. Call Jeannie at 940-427-5941 or the church office at 940-627-5103.

FALL FESTIVAL – The Salt Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Fall Festival is 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall on Big Salty. It will feature hot dogs, games for kids and a DJ.

FISH FRY – Decatur Band Boosters will hold the annual fish fry 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the high school cafeteria.

GOSPEL SINGING CONVENTION – The District Gospel Singing Convention is 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1295 Greenwood Road in Decatur. It is a non-denominational old-fashioned shape note singing and is open to the public. Call Susan Bollman at 817-975-1666.

FUNERALS – Service for Cecil Hoyl Jr., 97, of Decatur is pending at Decatur Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Edd Hardee, 97, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Sandra Kay Nobles, 75, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

MEMORIAL service for Michael Richard Hickey, 68, of Alvord is 1 p.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur.

SERVICE for Ima Jean Raines, 86, of Paradise is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.